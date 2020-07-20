CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 20, 2020

Bloggytown

New video shows Tampa police attacking peaceful protesters on July 4

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT BY GR GOODWIN/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot by GR Goodwin/Facebook
A new video shows an unprovoked attack from Tampa Police officers against non-violent protesters at a demonstration held on July 4.

The video, which was posted to Facebook by GR Goodwin on July 19, shows a crowd of about 100 people peacefully and non-violently blocking traffic on N. Dale Mabry Highway, as they headed north past Spruce Street.



“Here come the popes, oh shit,” says Goodwin in the video. At the 36-second mark in the clip, officers can be seen rushing into the crowd on bikes and violently pushing over at least one protester.

A thrown object is visible at the 1:07 mark, but this happens more than 30 seconds after officers are seen fighting with protesters, and after an officer let off a single burst of pepper spray.
It’s important to note that while blocking traffic is illegal, it’s also a common, non-violent form of civil disobedience, and an action that should warrant a non-violent response from law enforcement.

On July 4, the Tampa Police Department released a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, saying that TPD targeted “organizers and leaders of the protest,” after several warnings to disperse.

“While attempting to lawfully arrest one subject, officers were surrounded and a large group began to close in on the arresting officers and the officers who were working to provide security,” the department said. “Members of the group began pushing against bike officers, who deployed two short bursts of O.C. (pepper) spray to push the group back.”

Officers can be seen rushing into the crowd on bikes and violently pushing over at least one protester. tweet this
One protester, 21-year-old J’Khari Wilson, who the Times said “faces a felony charge of criminal mischief resulting in damage of $1,000 or more and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest without violence and violating city ordinance 14-41,” disputed the Tampa Police Department’s version of events and said there’s video evidence to back up his claim.

“There’s video evidence that shows that never, ever happening.“I got charged by the officer while I was backing up and fearing for my life. He pushed me into the car and video evidence shows that,” said Wilson to the Times.

When Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reached out to the TPD for further comment, a spokesperson said "We’ve already released a statement on this event."
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHANDLER CULOTTA
  • Photo by Chandler Culotta
Three CL photographers—Chandler Culotta, Dave Decker and Ashley Dieudonne—were also there covering the protest that day, and documented the scuffle. In a series of photos, officers can be seen on the ground struggling with protesters, as well as firing pepper spray. The photos below are not of J’Khari Wilson.

Since the protests began last March after the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police officers, the Tampa Police Department has also been embroiled in accusations of excessive force, specifically against Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

According to a 2019 Response to Resistance internal report obtained by CL, use of force during arrests by TPD has jumped by 24 percent under Chief Brian Dugan, and a closer look at the report shows that 15 out of the 25 categories that track use of force techniques by officers saw a significant increase. However, the biggest jump was with chemical agents. Under Dugan, TPD’s use of pepper spray and tear gas has grown by 223 percent.

Despite calls from protesters for sweeping police reform and for the removal of Dugan, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has stood by her chief. On June 25, spokesperson Bauman told CL in a text message that, "Dugan is the chief at TPD and there have been no discussions about a change at the top."

Last week, Dugan announced the creation of a new “Chief's Community Advisory Team,” which seeks "suggestions on how officers can build better relationships and trust within the community."

Dugan's announcement came on the heels of Mayor Castor's June 19 announcement that she'd be holding meetings for her own task force on policing. Members of that task force told CL that they left the first meeting on June 27 feeling skeptical, but one attendee of the task force's most recent meeting on July 18 would only speak on background to say that there was "constructive conversation" within their task force group.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHANDLER CULOTTA
  • Photo by Chandler Culotta
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHANDLER CULOTTA
  • Photo by Chandler Culotta
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wahlburgers closes final remaining Florida location, at Waterford Lakes Read More

  2. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  3. ESPN legend Stuart Scott would have been 55 today. His early career came through Orlando at the perfect time Read More

  4. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

  5. Following Orlando Magic layoffs, former coach Stan Van Gundy lashes out at team's billionaire owners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation