Feed the Need expands meal distributions to the Plaza Live in Orlando

The local Feed the Need food-aid organization is expanding operations this week. In addition to their Tuesdays at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, the organization will now also be handing out free meals to arts and theme park workers at the parking lot of the Plaza Live on Fridays.

Starting this week – Friday, July 10 – Feed the Need will be at the Plaza Live's parking lot on Bumby Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Plaza Live was chosen because of its centralized location and as outreach to downtown-centric arts workers from institutions like the Orlando Ballet and Orlando Philharmonic, volunteer organizer Steve Fessler told the Orlando Sentinel.

Meals are free to locals artists, theme parks workers, performers and entertainment workers, no questions asked.

Starting back in April, Feed the Need has run a drive-through system of food distribution at St. Luke's parking lot, with volunteers giving out meals to folks as they drive through the parking lot.

Feed the Need is an arm of 4 Rivers BBQ founder John Rivers' nonprofit foundation 4Roots, with the aim to serve millions of free meals throughout Florida to those in need.