JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Bloggytown

Visit Florida will spend millions on advertising to lure tourists to the Sunshine State

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook

Visit Florida intends to use marketing dollars unspent from late winter and spring, as the coronavirus took hold, to get people to again explore the state.

In addition to a more-traditional $39.8 million marketing plan that will go before the Visit Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday, the tourism agency is looking to roll over $13 million from campaigns that were shelved as the virus largely shut down the travel industry.

Timelines for the marketing efforts have not been set, as virus case numbers continue to spike and as funding sources, such as rental car fees that produce up to $22 million a year, may run short.

Visit Florida Chief Marketing Officer Staci Mellman told member of the public-private agency’s Marketing Council on Tuesday that the starting date for tiered marketing efforts is a “moving target.”

“Our plan was designed to remain nimble as local health data, traveler attitudes and resident sentiment evolves,” Mellman said. “We're regularly monitoring a series of data inputs to evaluate when the most effective time will be to launch our marketing efforts.”

Nearly 40 percent of people who filed unemployment claims in Florida between March 15 and April 21 came from the tourism sector. click to tweet

The first tier of the rebound plan will focus on getting Floridians to travel in the state and to attract people from other states who would drive.

While outdoor activities have increased, travel confidence still lags as most of the state is in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ three-phased economic reopening effort that began in May. COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, forced business across the state to close or dramatically scale back in late March and April.

“Ultimately, it's going to come down to personal decisions by the travelers and how they feel (about) safety and confidence,” Mellman said. “I think that that's going to be continuously evolving as more information comes out about it, as drugs are developed or vaccines and COVID becomes part of the way that we live every day.”

Tourism in Florida fell 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier, reversing a nine-year upward trend and representing the largest single-quarter reversal since after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

International travelers to the United States, with Florida the first scheduled stop, decreased 45.8 percent in the first four months of the year from the same time in 2019, according to Visit Florida. Meanwhile, projected airline capacity from April through August is down 86 percent from Canada and Brazil, 59 percent from the United Kingdom, and 65 percent from Germany.

Visit Florida has previously pointed to potential long-term effects of the coronavirus on the tourism industry, saying people are expected to initially prefer short drives rather than long flights.

Jacob Pewitt-Yancey, director of consumer insights and analytics for Visit Florida, said Tuesday a Harris Poll found that more than 37 percent of people surveyed might wait two or three months before going to restaurants whenever the crisis is finally considered over.

More than 50 percent may wait up to a half year before they return to sporting events once the all-clear is signaled. Air travel may have to wait a year for 31 percent of those travelers. More than 50 percent will wait at least a year or never again take a cruise.

Florida hotels lost nearly $3.5 billion in revenue between March 1 and May 30, Pewitt-Yancey said.

Nearly 40 percent of people who filed unemployment claims in Florida between March 15 and April 21 came from the tourism sector.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

  2. Dense Saharan dust plume to reach Florida this week, impacting hurricane season Read More

  3. Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges involving stalking Read More

  4. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just welcomed a new baby giraffe Read More

  5. I-4 is about to be even more of a nightmare with multiple closures throughout downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation