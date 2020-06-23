Visit Florida will spend millions on advertising to lure tourists to the Sunshine State

Visit Florida intends to use marketing dollars unspent from late winter and spring, as the coronavirus took hold, to get people to again explore the state.
In addition to a more-traditional $39.8 million marketing plan that will go before the Visit Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday, the tourism agency is looking to roll over $13 million from campaigns that were shelved as the virus largely shut down the travel industry.
Timelines for the marketing efforts have not been set, as virus case numbers continue to spike and as funding sources, such as rental car fees that produce up to $22 million a year, may run short.
Visit Florida Chief Marketing Officer Staci Mellman told member of the public-private agency’s Marketing Council on Tuesday that the starting date for tiered marketing efforts is a “moving target.”
“Our plan was designed to remain nimble as local health data, traveler attitudes and resident sentiment evolves,” Mellman said. “We're regularly monitoring a series of data inputs to evaluate when the most effective time will be to launch our marketing efforts.”
The first tier of the rebound plan will focus on getting Floridians to travel in the state and to attract people from other states who would drive.While outdoor activities have increased, travel confidence still lags as most of the state is in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ three-phased economic reopening effort that began in May. COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, forced business across the state to close or dramatically scale back in late March and April.
