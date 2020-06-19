JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Friday, June 19, 2020

The Gist

Enzian Theater and Aloma Cinema Grill are open for business

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge 'Babyteeth' opens at Enzian tonight. - PHOTO: IFC FILMS
  • photo: IFC Films
  • 'Babyteeth' opens at Enzian tonight.

Though most Orlando cineplexes are still dark, a couple of theaters have taken advantage of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase Two reopening plans. As of last Friday, June 12, Enzian Theater and Aloma Cinema Grill have begun screening films again. 

Enzian assured in a press release, “Our comfortable seating you’ve all come to love will be physically distanced to ensure your safety.” They kicked things off with a brief Hitchcock festival, and you’ll still have the chance to catch Rear Window (Wednesday) and Psycho (Thursday). Australian dram-com Babyteeth opens Friday night, June 19. A National Theatre Live production of  A Midsummer Night’s Dream screens Saturday morning, and Sunday brings a Father’s Day barbecue brunch screening of Spaceballs.

The Enzian on Demand series that has been entertaining streaming audiences for the last several weeks series will continue.

The Aloma Cinema Grill, like Enzian, can re-arrange tables and chairs to reduce capacity. However, it will require patrons to make reservations in advance by calling 407-671-4964; reservations are available seven days a week. Currently showing are The Hunt, E.T. and 1978 smash hit Grease.

The only Florida cinemas not shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic have been drive-in theaters, such as the Ocala Drive-In and Lakeland’s Silver Moon Drive-In, which have seen a recent resurgence of popularity.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

