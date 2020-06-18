Orlando's 'Road Rave' drive-in music fest set for this weekend has been canceled

The saga of Orlando's Road Rave fest, a drive-in rave that was the brainchild of famed EDM DJ Carnage, has come to an end, and it's a rain-out.
Road Rave, hyped as North America's first drive-in music festival, was announced with much fanfare in May. Set for June 6 and featuring Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes and Nitti Gritti+ here in Orlando, Road Rave quickly sold out and a prequel was hastily put together in Arizona on May 30. That show happened and appears to have gone down without a hitch.Carnage understandably postponed Orlando's June 6 Road Rave, not wanting to take focus away from Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests spreading all across the country. A new date was set for the fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds of Saturday, June 20.
I was really looking forward to coming to Orlando this weekend and sharing Road Rave with all of you. Unfortunately, with all the rain in Orlando this week and forecasted for this coming weekend, we are canceling the Road Rave. I'm as disappointed as you guys. I will be back to Orlando soon and can't wait to see you. Refunds will automatically send out to the payment type you used to purchase your tickets.
Dear fans, Due to saturated field conditions from recent weather events and the weather forecast calling for continued rain in the region, the Road Rave show on June 20 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds is canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to bringing Carnage back to Orlando soon. Refunds will occur automatically at the point of purchase. No further action is required. Please allow 3-5 business days for the amount to refund to the account used to make the purchase.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.