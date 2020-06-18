Orlando's 'Road Rave' drive-in music fest set for this weekend has been canceled

click image Photo courtesy Carnage/Facebook

Carnage

The saga of Orlando's Road Rave fest, a drive-in rave that was the brainchild of famed EDM DJ Carnage, has come to an end, and it's a rain-out.

Road Rave, hyped as North America's first drive-in music festival, was announced with much fanfare in May. Set for June 6 and featuring Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes and Nitti Gritti+ here in Orlando, Road Rave quickly sold out and a prequel was hastily put together in Arizona on May 30. That show happened and appears to have gone down without a hitch.



I was really looking forward to coming to Orlando this weekend and sharing Road Rave with all of you. Unfortunately, with all the rain in Orlando this week and forecasted for this coming weekend, we are canceling the Road Rave. I'm as disappointed as you guys. I will be back to Orlando soon and can't wait to see you. Refunds will automatically send out to the payment type you used to purchase your tickets.

From Disco Donnie Presents:

Dear fans, Due to saturated field conditions from recent weather events and the weather forecast calling for continued rain in the region, the Road Rave show on June 20 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds is canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to bringing Carnage back to Orlando soon. Refunds will occur automatically at the point of purchase. No further action is required. Please allow 3-5 business days for the amount to refund to the account used to make the purchase. From Carnage:From Disco Donnie Presents:

Tickets costs will be refunded to original method of purchase.



Road Rave, we hardly knew ye.



