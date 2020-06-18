JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's 'Road Rave' drive-in music fest set for this weekend has been canceled

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click image Carnage - PHOTO COURTESY CARNAGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Carnage/Facebook
  • Carnage

The saga of Orlando's Road Rave fest, a drive-in rave that was the brainchild of famed EDM DJ Carnage, has come to an end, and it's a rain-out.

Road Rave, hyped as North America's first drive-in music festival, was announced with much fanfare in May. Set for June 6 and featuring Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes and Nitti Gritti+ here in Orlando, Road Rave quickly sold out and a prequel was hastily put together in Arizona on May 30. That show happened and appears to have gone down without a hitch.

Carnage understandably postponed Orlando's June 6 Road Rave, not wanting to take focus away from Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests spreading all across the country. A new date was set for the fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds of Saturday, June 20.

Today, unfortunately, Carnage and promoter Disco Donnie Presents have decided to cancel Road Rave due to this week's rain and a wet forecast this weekend. Both Carnage and Disco Donnie released separate statements explaining the cancellation
From Carnage:
I was really looking forward to coming to Orlando this weekend and sharing Road Rave with all of you. Unfortunately, with all the rain in Orlando this week and forecasted for this coming weekend, we are canceling the Road Rave. I'm as disappointed as you guys. I will be back to Orlando soon and can't wait to see you. Refunds will automatically send out to the payment type you used to purchase your tickets. 

From Disco Donnie Presents:
Dear fans, Due to saturated field conditions from recent weather events and the weather forecast calling for continued rain in the region, the Road Rave show on June 20 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds is canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to bringing Carnage back to Orlando soon. Refunds will occur automatically at the point of purchase. No further action is required. Please allow 3-5 business days for the amount to refund to the account used to make the purchase.

Tickets costs will be refunded to original method of purchase.

Road Rave, we hardly knew ye.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis said 260 airport employees tested positive for COVID-19. MCO says that's not true Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to keep state open as cases surge Read More

  3. MTV fires 'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras over allegations of racist social media posts Read More

  4. Federal judge refuses delay in order granting voting rights to Florida felons Read More

  5. Florida achieves new single-day record for coronavirus cases, with 2,783 reported Tuesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation