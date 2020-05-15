Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Friday, May 15, 2020

The Heard

North America’s first drive-in music festival will happen in Orlando this June

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WORLD CLUB DOME/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy World Club Dome/Facebook
About a month after Germany’s World Club Dome held its first drive-in rave, which went viral on social media, American artists are taking a crack at it ― and Orlando’s Central Florida Fairgrounds will play host to the first one on June 6.

Orlando-based DJ and producer Carnage ― already a festival pro with his Rare fests here in the City Beautiful announced Road Rave on his Facebook on Thursday, “THE FIRST EVER NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN CORONA HISTORY!”

Road Rave’s lineup will feature Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti and Gravedgr. The four-hour event in June will have “a full festival main stage production,” according to its press release. Road Rave is already garnering notice in international outlets like Pitchfork and NME.



In order to maintain social distancing precautions, there is a maximum capacity of 500 vehicles; a limit of six and a minimum of two passengers per vehicle. On-site food trucks will provide concessions and “roaming golf cart vendors” will take orders.

Festival attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and “social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle,” according to the event’s Facebook.

Carnage will also donate an unknown portion of money from the event to the ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which assists vulnerable communities in Nicaragua.

Tickets are available for purchase here, with the exception of VIP, starting at $50.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

