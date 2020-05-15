Friday, May 15, 2020
North America’s first drive-in music festival will happen in Orlando this June
By Christopher Cann
on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM
Photo courtesy World Club Dome/Facebook
About a month after Germany’s World Club Dome held its first drive-in rave, which went viral on social media, American artists are taking a crack at it ― and Orlando’s Central Florida Fairgrounds will play host to the first one on June 6.
Orlando-based DJ and producer Carnage ― already a festival pro with his Rare fests here in the City Beautiful ―announced Road Rave on his Facebook on Thursday, “THE FIRST EVER NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN CORONA HISTORY!”
Road Rave’s lineup will feature Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti and Gravedgr. The four-hour event in June will have “a full festival main stage production,” according to its press release. Road Rave is already garnering notice in international outlets like Pitchfork and NME.
In order to maintain social distancing precautions, there is a maximum capacity of 500 vehicles; a limit of six and a minimum of two passengers per vehicle. On-site food trucks will provide concessions and “roaming golf cart vendors” will take orders.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Festival attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and “social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle,” according to the event’s Facebook
Carnage will also donate an unknown portion of money from the event to the ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which assists vulnerable communities in Nicaragua.
Tickets are available for purchase here
, with the exception of VIP, starting at $50.
