Drive-in music festival 'Road Rave' originally set for this weekend in Orlando has been postponed until later in June

Road Rave, one of the nation's first drive-in music festivals and set for this weekend in Orlando, has been postponed until later this month.
The sold-out event featuring Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes and Nitti Gritti+ was set for this Saturday, June 6, but the decision has made tonight to postpone it until June 20.
Fest organizer and performer Carnage gave a statement to Orlando Weekly:
Follow the updated event page for more updates. Original tickets will be honored.
"As you know, our country is going through some very tough times right now, and out of respect for this powerful movement for equality, we are postponing the Road Rave in Orlando, FL, to June 20th. It would not be right to take attention away from this movement. We need to stand united against racism and police brutality in this country. We will unite again. Music heals and brings people together, and I look forward to doing exactly that with you on June 20th."
