The Heard

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The Heard

Drive-in music festival 'Road Rave' originally set for this weekend in Orlando has been postponed until later in June

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM

click image Carnage - PHOTO COURTESY CARNAGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Carnage/Facebook
  • Carnage

Road Rave, one of the nation's first drive-in music festivals and set for this weekend in Orlando, has been postponed until later this month.

The sold-out event featuring Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes and Nitti Gritti+ was set for this Saturday, June 6, but the decision has made tonight to postpone it until June 20.

Fest organizer and performer Carnage gave a statement to Orlando Weekly:

"As you know, our country is going through some very tough times right now, and out of respect for this powerful movement for equality, we are postponing the Road Rave in Orlando, FL, to June 20th. It would not be right to take attention away from this movement. We need to stand united against racism and police brutality in this country. We will unite again. Music heals and brings people together, and I look forward to doing exactly that with you on June 20th."

Follow the updated event page for more updates. Original tickets will be honored.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

