Bloggytown

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Florida man with machete face tattoo accused of machete attack

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge Justin Arthur Allen Couch is charged with aggravated battery - PHOTO VIA HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hernando County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
  • Justin Arthur Allen Couch is charged with aggravated battery

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office released the arrest photo and report of a man charged in a machete attack that took place on Saturday.

Though Orlando Weekly usually declines to publish mugshots of people who have been arrested, the booking photo of 25-year-old defendant Justin Arthur Allen Couch reveals a machete is tattooed prominently on his face.

Charged with aggravated battery, police said in the post that Couch was attending "a gathering" in the victim's residence on Monday afternoon, when he confronted the victim as he returned home. The two men stepped outside and witnesses told police that "Couch produced a machete and approached the victim in an aggressive manner," telling the victim to leave his own home, with his wallet and cell phone inside.

"There's nothing here for you, leave," Couch told the victim, according to the police report. When the victim tried to get back inside anyway, he says Couch began hitting him in the arm and leg with the flat side of the machete, before swinging it at his face.

The victim says he tried to block the blade with his left arm, which was struck by the machete, causing the victim to pass out. Couch then took the victim to a unknown friend's house, who then took him to Bayfront Health Spring Hill, where he received treatment for his injuries.

"The victim is currently unable to use or move his left hand due to the severity of the injury he sustained," says the report. Couch was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated battery. His bond was set at $10,000.
