Orlando Sentinel and other Florida papers stop publishing online databases of arrest mugshots

click to enlarge Screenshot via Tampa Bay Times

Maybe it was the daily protests against racial injustices like the killing of George Floyd, or the pandemic and resulting furloughs, but Florida newspapers are finally getting the memo about publishing mugshots without context.

The Orlando Sentinel announced Friday they are no longer publishing their mugshot database at mugshots.OrlandoSentinel.com.

"The Orlando Sentinel is discontinuing the posting of arrest mugshot galleries effective today," began the three-paragraph post on their site. "We’ve come to realize that without context, the galleries have little journalistic value and may have reinforced negative stereotypes."

The change was overdue.

Orlando Weekly readers certainly love (like, really love) our online slideshows, but we have never published mugshot galleries.