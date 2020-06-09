Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Heard

Kraftwerk cancels 3-D U.S. tour including July date in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY KRAFTWERK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kraftwerk/Facebook
In sad but ultimately unsurprising news, German electronic forefathers Kraftwerk have canceled their July 3-D show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and, indeed, their entire North American tour.

The band posted a suitably robotic all-caps broadcast on their Facebook page earlier today:



DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR HAS BEEN CANCELLED. TICKETS PURCHASED WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE REFUNDED FROM THE TICKETING COMPANY IN APPROXIMATELY 30 DAYS. FOR PURCHASES MADE IN PERSON AT A BOX OFFICE, PLEASE CONTACT THE VENUE DIRECTLY. WE HOPE TO CONTINUE OUR WORLD TOUR WHEN CONDITIONS ALLOW IN 2021/22

The Dr. Phillips Center is giving ticketholders the option of either a full refund, putting the dollar amount towards a future concert at the Dr. Phil, or converting the money spent into a donation to the Center. Visit this page for more details.

Kraftwerk, like all of us, has had an exceptionally bad year in 2020. Besides this tour cancellation, co-founding member Florian Schneider passed away at the age of 73 last month.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

