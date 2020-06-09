Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Kraftwerk cancels 3-D U.S. tour including July date in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Photo courtesy Kraftwerk/Facebook
In sad but ultimately unsurprising news, German electronic forefathers Kraftwerk
have canceled their July 3-D show at the Dr. Phillips Center
for the Performing Arts and, indeed, their entire North American tour.
The band posted a suitably robotic all-caps broadcast on their Facebook page earlier today
:
DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR HAS BEEN CANCELLED. TICKETS PURCHASED WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE REFUNDED FROM THE TICKETING COMPANY IN APPROXIMATELY 30 DAYS. FOR PURCHASES MADE IN PERSON AT A BOX OFFICE, PLEASE CONTACT THE VENUE DIRECTLY. WE HOPE TO CONTINUE OUR WORLD TOUR WHEN CONDITIONS ALLOW IN 2021/22
The Dr. Phillips Center is giving ticketholders the option of either
a full refund, putting the dollar amount towards a future concert at the Dr. Phil, or converting the money spent into a donation to the Center. Visit this page for more details
.
Kraftwerk, like all of us, has had an exceptionally bad year in 2020. Besides this tour cancellation, co-founding member Florian Schneider passed away at the age of 73
last month.
