Electronic music godheads Kraftwerk announce 3-D show in Orlando this summer

This show announcement is causing all of our circuits to fry. Electronic music forefathers (fore-robots) and legends Kraftwerk have announced a "Kraftwerk 3-D" show right here in Orlando this summer, at the ornate Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
With little fanfare, event pages for shows in a number of U.S. cities began popping up on the Kraftwerk Facebook page earlier today, and the announcement is corroborated by this page on the Dr. Phillip's site.
The Kraftwerk 3-D shows grew out of a Kraftwerk retrospective at New York's MOMA in 2012, and the band have since taken this 3-D concert all around the world in the years following. Expect nothing less than the total creative synthesis of man and machine.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.