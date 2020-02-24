The Heard

Monday, February 24, 2020

Electronic music godheads Kraftwerk announce 3-D show in Orlando this summer

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM

This show announcement is causing all of our circuits to fry. Electronic music forefathers (fore-robots) and legends Kraftwerk have announced a "Kraftwerk 3-D" show right here in Orlando this summer, at the ornate Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

With little fanfare, event pages for shows in a number of U.S. cities began popping up on the Kraftwerk Facebook page earlier today, and the announcement is corroborated by this page on the Dr. Phillip's site.

The Kraftwerk 3-D shows grew out of a Kraftwerk retrospective at New York's MOMA in 2012, and the band have since taken this 3-D concert all around the world in the years following. Expect nothing less than the total creative synthesis of man and machine.

Kraftwerk headline the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, July 8, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 27.




