Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Orange County opens applications for CARES Act funds for small businesses and residents on Monday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - IMAGE VIA CDC/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Image via CDC/Wikimedia Commons
  • Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Next week, local residents and small business owners might be able to indulge in a quick moment of guarded optimism as Orange County opens applications to receive much-needed federal CARES Act funds.

After delaying a week for more time to prepare staff and resources, Orange County will open applications on Monday, June 8, for individuals and small business to apply for CARES act money given to the county. Orange County government received around $243.2 million in CARES funds.

Individuals will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,000 in assistance and businesses eligible for up to $10,000. The aim is to disburse funds to approximately 6,500 businesses.



Since there's a finite window of time to apply and funds available, Orange County is suggesting that you review the application criteria now and start gathering needed documentation. And having witnessed how quickly the Orange County rent assistance program was overwhelmed back in March, we have to concur that you should get your claim in early.

The guidelines and application portal for Individual and Family Assistance are here.

The guidelines and application portal for the Small Business Grant Program can be found here.

If you have questions, contact 311 or ocfl.net/311.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

