Orange County opens applications for CARES Act funds for small businesses and residents on Monday

Next week, local residents and small business owners might be able to indulge in a quick moment of guarded optimism as Orange County opens applications
to receive much-needed federal CARES Act funds
After delaying a week
for more time to prepare staff and resources, Orange County
will open applications on Monday, June 8, for individuals and small business to apply for CARES act money given to the county. Orange County government received around $243.2 million in CARES funds.
Individuals will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,000 in assistance and businesses eligible for up to $10,000. The aim is to disburse funds to approximately 6,500 businesses
Since there's a finite window of time to apply and funds available, Orange County is suggesting that you review the application criteria now and start gathering needed documentation. And having witnessed how quickly the Orange County rent assistance program was overwhelmed back in March
, we have to concur that you should get your claim in early.
The guidelines and application portal for Individual and Family Assistance are here
The guidelines and application portal for the Small Business Grant Program can be found here
If you have questions, contact 311 or ocfl.net/311.
