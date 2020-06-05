Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

The Gist

SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove in Orlando set to reopen on June 11

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Orlando's SeaWorld has announced an official reopening date after closing due to coronavirus concerns in March, and, ready or not, it's happening next week.

SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will all reopen next Thursday, June 11, but with new guidelines and rules in place to hopefully assure the safety of park visitors and employees.



It won't just be a matter of just walking in on that Thursday, reservations beforehand are required in light of the new limited attendance capacity guidelines. Reservations open Monday, June 8, online.

Additional safety rules include requiring park guests to wear face masks, new physical distancing protocols and sanitizing regimens, switching over to contactless payments, and temperature checks required of both park guests and attendees before entering.

SeaWorld presented this reopening plan to Gov. DeSantis a week ago after first being getting the nod from the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force and Mayor Jerry Demings and he  quickly approved it.

Interim SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson reiterated the work that went into these new policies in a statement:
“We thank Governor DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Demings, Orlando Mayor Dyer, and the members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Orlando parks to the public on June 11. Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve.”
Universal Orlando is the first of the major area attractions to reopen, throwing open the doors to its theme parks and water park today. Walt Disney World has so far not announced any reopening date, though Disney Springs undertook a phased reopening in late May.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor Read More

  3. As Florida's Phase 2 reopening begins, state records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Read More

  4. Amazon announces regional air hub in Lakeland, as New York employees file lawsuit over unsafe working conditions Read More

  5. Mayor Demings throws cold water on speculation Orlando is a possible host city for the Republican National Convention Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation