Gov. Ron DeSantis approves reopening Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis approved on Friday plans by Walt Disney World and SeaWorld to reopen. Both theme park companies had presented their plans to reopen on May 27, and received approval from an Orange County task force. Both parks will implement numerous safety guidelines to ensure guest safety, such as physical distancing, contactless interactions, temperature screening and required masks for guests and employees.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced on Twitter at 2:52 p.m. that DeSantis signed reopening dates and procedures.

Disney will introduce a phased reopening with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopening on July 11, and Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopening on July 15. SeaWorld will open all parks on June 11 after a June 10 employee appreciation night. Both parks will be implementing physical distancing, mask use for all employees and guests, a cashless environment, increased sanitation, plexiglass were distancing is difficult to maintain, and temperature checks of both employees and guests prior to entrance.Disney will also enforce an online reservations system to limit the amount of guests in the park.