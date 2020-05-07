Disney Springs to begin phased reopening on May 20

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Disney Springs/Facebook
The Disney Parks Blog announced Thursday afternoon that Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on Wednesday, May 20.
Only "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants" will begin to reopen during the initial phase, says the post
. The rest of Walt Disney World will remain closed, including the theme parks and hotels. They say they plan to follow guidance from government and health officials.
"Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures," the post states, "including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."
The blog post also says Disney is "talking to our unions as we prepare for some cast members to return to work."
In a "Know Before You Go" guide on their website
, Disney Springs says additional protocols and procedures may be announced closer to the opening date.
Disney Springs plans to set capacity limits and reduced parking and operating hours. Visitors-to-be are encouraged to visit DisneySprings.com
for the latest information.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.