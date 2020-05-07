Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Gist

Disney Springs to begin phased reopening on May 20

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY SPRINGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Disney Springs/Facebook
The Disney Parks Blog announced Thursday afternoon that Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on Wednesday, May 20.

Only "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants" will begin to reopen during the initial phase, says the post. The rest of Walt Disney World will remain closed, including the theme parks and hotels. They say they plan to follow guidance from government and health officials.



"Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures," the post states, "including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."

The blog post also says Disney is "talking to our unions as we prepare for some cast members to return to work."

In a "Know Before You Go" guide on their website, Disney Springs says additional protocols and procedures may be announced closer to the opening date.

Disney Springs plans to set capacity limits and reduced parking and operating hours. Visitors-to-be are encouraged to visit DisneySprings.com for the latest information.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Insanely constipated Florida lizard just broke the record for biggest poop Read More

  2. Clermont's Crown Lounge regrets racist sign Read More

  3. Florida judge faces allegations over TV show filmed in her courtroom Read More

  4. Judge dismisses lawsuit over Florida's unemployment system Read More

  5. MegaCon Orlando replaces 2020 convention with 'Limited Edition' Halloween weekend, will return March 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation