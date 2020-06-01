Feed the Need rallies to keep Orlando arts and theme park communities fed

click to enlarge Photo via Feed the Need Florida/Facebook

4 Rivers' affiliated aid group Feed the Need, in partnership with St. Luke's United Methodist Church on South Apopka Vineland Road, distributes hundreds of free meals and fresh produce weekly, no questions asked, to members of Orlando's arts community, performers and entertainment workers.

Feed the Need is a new arm of 4 Rivers BBQ founder John Rivers nonprofit foundation 4Roots, and it aims to serve millions of meals throughout Florida. And Orlando's performing arts community could really use the assistance right now, with most, if not all ,opportunities for employment dried up for the last two months.

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., starting back in April, Feed the Need has set up a drive-through system of food distribution at St. Luke's, with volunteers giving out meals to folks as they drive through the parking lot. It's all in accordance with CDC guidelines, and has the bonus of socially-distanced live entertainment going on in the parking lot.

"Right now in our very own backyard, there is a great need to support and bless those who have devoted their lives to enriching us through various forms of art," said Rivers, in a statement given to the Orlando Sentinel. "Now, it's our turn to help them."