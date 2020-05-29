Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 29, 2020

Orlando painter Robert Ross opens solo exhibition at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge ROBERT ROSS, ROOFTOP AFTER THE RAIN, 2019, OIL ON CANVAS, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Robert Ross, Rooftop After the Rain, 2019, Oil on canvas, Courtesy of the artist
Daytona's Museum of Arts & Sciences joined other Central Florida museums in reopening to the general public this month, and when they opened their doors, it was with a new exhibit that should be of particular interest to Orlandoans.

"Unique Perspectives: Paintings by Robert Ross" is currently on display at the museum's Gary R. Libby Entry Court, and will be up through Aug. 16, 2020.



Orlando painter Robert Ross worked at Daytona's Embry-Riddle University for 17 years before leaving in 2013 to devote himself totally to his painting. And once he threw himself into his art, Ross developed deep ties in the Orlando visual arts community.

Ross paints in a group studio in Orlando, he has exhibited in gallery spaces as varied as downtown Orlando's Gallery at Avalon Island (now CtyArts) and Orlando City Hall, been an instructor at the Crealdé School of Art, and won awards for paintings displayed at the Winter Park Autumn Art Festival.

Ruth Grim, Chief Curator of the Museum of Arts & Sciences, enthused about the exhibition:
“It was a delight to bring the work of this award-winning Orlando-based artist to MOAS. Ross has exhibited throughout Central Florida and I was attracted to his unassuming, yet distinctive interior scenes and landscapes. I recognized in his painting style a nod to two prominent American artists – the Precisionist artist Charles Sheeler (1883-1965) and his successor Richard Diebenkorn (1922-1993). While referencing these artists from the past, Ross nevertheless brings his own twist to his architecturally inspired paintings by including a distinct element to provide contrast to the geometry within them. His discerning eye finds the interesting detail that makes an ordinary scene special.”
"Unique Perspectives: Paintings by Robert Ross" is on display now at the Museum of Arts & Sciences through most of the summer.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

