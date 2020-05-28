Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 8:32 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA JOEL GREENBERG/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Joel Greenberg/Facebook

Controversial Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg said Thursday afternoon that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, May 28th, I tested positive for COVID and I will be doing a self quarantine for the next two weeks," said Greenberg in the video. "I feel fine."

Last month, he told constituents on social media to disobey the state's stay-at-home orders, in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now, he's an example of how asymptomatic carriers of the virus can unwittingly spread it to others.

"I didn't even know that I was sick, of course, and I only went down to get the antibody test, and after the first test they said they wanted to test me again, so I figured something was up," said Greenberg in Thursday's video. "I want everyone to take this as sort of a notice and reminder that anybody can come down with this. I feel fine, but there are people who are more at risk, and at in a higher risk category and age group than I am. So I'll get through this fine."
"My wife didn't believe me at first, she thought I was using this as a way to get out of a weekend with the in-laws." click to tweet
Orlando Sentinel reported that Greenberg posted to Twitter in April, "We need to open the [expletive] economy. Burning down the house in order to save it is not working and total bull [expletive]. Enough already. Time to disobey the orders and stand up to our civil liberties being [expletive] on," later deleting the tweet.

"My wife didn't believe me at first, she thought I was using this as a way to get out of a weekend with the in-laws," Greenberg also said in the video, ensuring things at home are just fine. "But no, I can confirm I did test positive, so I'll be self-quarantining. I'm going to self-quarantine for two weeks, and I'll be fine. I'll get through this."

Greenberg – whose first term has been marred by posting Islamophobic comments online, accusations of Bitcoin schemes and politically-motivated firings and a discrimination lawsuit, to name a few controversies – currently faces two Republican challengers in the Aug. 18 primary election and a Democratic challenger in November.

"Everyone be careful, you know, wash your hands regularly, get tested, and we move forward. ... This can happen to anybody."
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

