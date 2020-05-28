Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for coronavirus

click to enlarge
Controversial Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg said Thursday afternoon that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
"Today, May 28th, I tested positive for COVID and I will be doing a self quarantine for the next two weeks," said Greenberg in the video. "I feel fine."
Last month, he told constituents on social media to disobey the state's stay-at-home orders, in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now, he's an example of how asymptomatic carriers of the virus can unwittingly spread it to others.
"I didn't even know that I was sick, of course, and I only went down to get the antibody test, and after the first test they said they wanted to test me again, so I figured something was up," said Greenberg in Thursday's video. "I want everyone to take this as sort of a notice and reminder that anybody can come down with this. I feel fine, but there are people who are more at risk, and at in a higher risk category and age group than I am. So I'll get through this fine."
in April, "We need to open the [expletive] economy. Burning down the house in order to save it is not working and total bull [expletive]. Enough already. Time to disobey the orders and stand up to our civil liberties being [expletive] on," later deleting the tweet.
"My wife didn't believe me at first, she thought I was using this as a way to get out of a weekend with the in-laws," Greenberg also said in the video, ensuring things at home are just fine. "But no, I can confirm I did test positive, so I'll be self-quarantining. I'm going to self-quarantine for two weeks, and I'll be fine. I'll get through this."
Greenberg – whose first term has been marred by posting Islamophobic comments online, accusations of Bitcoin schemes
and politically-motivated firings
and a discrimination lawsuit
, to name a few controversies – currently faces two Republican challengers in the Aug. 18 primary election and a Democratic challenger
in November.
"Everyone be careful, you know, wash your hands regularly, get tested, and we move forward. ... This can happen to anybody."
