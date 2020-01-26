Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office

click to enlarge Photo via Seminole County Tax Collector

More like dumb collector, amirite, Seminole County?



Boy, it's been a rough go for the county tax office.



In 2016, Seminole County finally ditched the outdated and oddly profitable stylings of longtime tax collector Ray Valdes – who had faced claims of using a gay slur, running a technologically retrograde operation, and allowing his family to buy items at auction previously confiscated for not paying taxes to his tax office – and brought in Joel Greenburg, the youngish buck who was ostensibly a breath of efficient, above-board fresh air.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records. And, wouldn't ya know it? – it has to do with Bitcoin. An FDLE report says Greenberg in 2017 asked a friend,

Brent Tyler,









to hack the county's computer network and demand a $500,000 Bitcoin ransom for its release, which they would then split.

Orlando Sentinel reports. Greenberg said he questions Tyler's credibility and accused Tyler of threatening to shoot up the tax collector's office and of being fired after only a month on contract with the state attorney's office.



whom Greenberg hired on contract for county network security work,reports. Greenberg said he questions Tyler's credibility and accused Tyler of threatening to shoot up the tax collector's office and of being fired after only a month on contract with the state attorney's office.

Seminole Commissioner Brenda Carey for giving Greenberg "a hard time." Tyler's claims of Greenberg's pettiness didn't stop there; Tyler also said he provided Greenberg with a

logging program to track tax collector office employees' every move on office time.

$3.5 million in lucrative job contracts Greenberg gave to friends and wedding groomsmen, called Greenberg's credibility "

shaky at best."



