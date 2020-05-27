Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral scrubbed, rescheduled for Saturday

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA NASA/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via NASA/YouTube

Today's historic Space X launch scheduled for 4:33 p.m., was scrubbed over weather concerns. A new Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 p.m.

The new launch will follow the same procedure as it did on its initial launch day today, but if the unpredictable Florida weather disrupts yet another safe liftoff, SpaceX can try again on Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

Jim Bridenstine, a NASA administrator, announced also via Twitter that the safety of both astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley is the top priority, and that NASA will be livestreaming the new launch again on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

The 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Officers are those in charge of determining if a rocket is safe enough to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in terms of weather. They use a combination of meteorological and climatological data, weather models, local knowledge, and experience to forecast this probability which according to their report earlier today gave the launch a 50% chance of being halted by the weather.

As today's launch was canceled due to unsafe weather conditions, the 45th Weather Squadron uses 10 rules to establish the safety of a liftoff that cannot be violated before they call "go" for launch.

These rules include clouds, lightning, smoke and surface electricity rules that take into account surface winds, temperature and flight through precipitation, according to a launch forecast infographic.

NASA TV will livestream on Twitter their remarks about the failed launch today after 5:20 p.m.

The Falcon 9 is still set to be the first spacecraft flight from American soil in 9 years and the first commercially built rocket by Elon Musk's company SpaceX which was funded by NASA to provide commercialization to the space industry.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

