SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral scrubbed, rescheduled for Saturday

Today's historic Space X launch scheduled for 4:33 p.m., was scrubbed over weather concerns. A new Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 p.m.
The new launch will follow the same procedure as it did on its initial launch day today, but if the unpredictable Florida weather disrupts yet another safe liftoff, SpaceX can try again on Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.
Jim Bridenstine, a NASA administrator, announced also via Twitter that the safety of both astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley is the top priority, and that NASA will be livestreaming the new launch again on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.