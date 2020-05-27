SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral scrubbed, rescheduled for Saturday

click to enlarge Screenshot via NASA/YouTube

Today's historic Space X launch scheduled for 4:33 p.m., was scrubbed over weather concerns. A new Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 p.m.

The new launch will follow the same procedure as it did on its initial launch day today, but if the unpredictable Florida weather disrupts yet another safe liftoff, SpaceX can try again on Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020