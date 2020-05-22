Gatorland to reopen to the public Saturday, with new safety policies in place

Okay, Social Distancing Skunk Ape
, your moment is nigh. This afternoon, Gatorland
announced that they will be opening on Saturday (tomorrow!) morning for the holiday weekend and beyond.
Yesterday Gatorland presented their reopening plan to the Economic Recovery Task Force
, where it was approved both by the Task Force and by Mayor Jerry Demings.
Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh then took the news to the internet
with an honestly charming Facebook Live "press conference" complete with gators where he also outlined a number of new safety measures. (Watch the video above.)
In a statement released by Gatorland, McHugh said:
"We have worked incredibly hard for this day to finally come, and are thrilled that Governor DeSantis, Mayor Demings and the Orange County task force have recognized the monumental changes we have made in our park and park operations to ensure the highest levels of safety for our guests and employees."
Where places like Fun Spot have opened back up without much advanced warning, Gatorland has spent weeks preparing the public to adjust to new park rules and expectations, even recruiting a Social Distancing Skunk Ape to enforce safe distances and hand washing.
Some of the new policies and safety measures that the park will be rolling out tomorrow include: socially distanced queue lines, frequent disinfection of all "touch" areas in the park, 100 additional hand washing and hand-sanitizing stations installed throughout the park, all employees temperature-checked daily and wearing face masks, and the park undergoing a thorough disinfection every night.
Park guests will be encouraged to wear masks and, by entering the premises, agree to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to assent to a temperature check if asked.
Stay safe out there and listen to the Sunk Ape.
click to enlarge
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.