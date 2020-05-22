Gatorland to reopen to the public Saturday, with new safety policies in place

"We have worked incredibly hard for this day to finally come, and are thrilled that Governor DeSantis, Mayor Demings and the Orange County task force have recognized the monumental changes we have made in our park and park operations to ensure the highest levels of safety for our guests and employees."

Where places like Fun Spot have opened back up without much advanced warning, Gatorland has spent weeks preparing the public to adjust to new park rules and expectations, even recruiting a Social Distancing Skunk Ape to enforce safe distances and hand washing.



Some of the new policies and safety measures that the park will be rolling out tomorrow include: socially distanced queue lines, frequent disinfection of all "touch" areas in the park, 100 additional hand washing and hand-sanitizing stations installed throughout the park, all employees temperature-checked daily and wearing face masks, and the park undergoing a thorough disinfection every night.



Park guests will be encouraged to wear masks and, by entering the premises, agree to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to assent to a temperature check if asked.



Stay safe out there and listen to the Sunk Ape.



