From Gatorland to Universal, Orange County theme parks make big moves toward reopening

Gatorland's public safety preparedness video shows employee temperature checks

Fun Spot America

Like it or not, inexorable movement continues toward "reopening Florida," and that includes some area theme parks and attractions getting closer and closer to swinging their doors wide-open.A clutch of area attractions, including Gatorland, Fun Spot America and ICON Park presented their case on Monday to the Bringing Back Tourism working group, outlining new protocols and procedures planned out. These attractions are pushing to be open by this holiday weekend, but is the Social Distancing Skunk Ape really ready to face the crowds?Orlando Mayor Demings didn't exactly say no, but he didn't exactly say yes either, when he cautiously answered,Meanwhile, during Mike Pence's big unmasked adventure in Orlando Wednesday, tourism bigwigs presented an array of possible scenarios for opening during a roundtable discussion with the VP and Gov. DeSantis.Disney execUniversal Orlando is moving more quickly, with word coming from the Sentinel that the park will be submitting its reopening plan to Demings' Economic Recovery Task Force today, making them the first major theme park to do so. Complete with an opening date. During the Pence roundtable Wednesday,Buckle up, everyone. Looks to be a very eventful long weekend.