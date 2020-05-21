Universal Studios presents Orange County with a plan to reopen on June 5

click image Photo courtesy Universal/Facebook

In a move that's somehow both shocking and not, Universal Studios Florida asked to be able to reopen to the public by June 5, during today's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting.

Fox35 reporter Holly Bristow announced the bombshell on her Twitter account, and while it was expected that Universal would present an reopening plan today, the fast-approaching target date still drew a metaphorical gasp or two.

xecutive VP of Universal Parks & Resorts

Sprouls presented the reopening plan to the Task Force

“I need some time to digest what has been presented today.”