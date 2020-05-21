Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Gist

Universal Studios presents Orange County with a plan to reopen on June 5

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM

PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal/Facebook

In a move that's somehow both shocking and not, Universal Studios Florida asked to be able to reopen to the public by June 5, during today's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting.

Fox35 reporter Holly Bristow announced the bombshell on her Twitter account, and while it was expected that Universal would present an reopening plan today, the fast-approaching target date still drew a metaphorical gasp or two.

Perhaps buoyed by the reopening of CityWalk nearly a week ago, Executive VP of Universal Parks & Resorts John Sprouls presented the reopening plan to the Task Force, according to Spectrum News 13. In the plan, the park would first reopen to employees for testing and in-house training on June 1, then on June 3 to invited guests and select passholders, and then the general public the June 5 at a reduced guest capacity.

Temperature checks and masks will be required of all employees and visitors, and dedicated "ambassadors" will remind guests of park rules.

This plan was unanimously approved the Task Force, with amazingly not a single question asked. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the next step is Mayor Jerry Demings approving the plan and sending it to Governor DeSantis.

Also according to the Gov., Demings cautiously replied, “I need some time to digest what has been presented today.”

We probably all do.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

