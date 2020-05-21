Universal Studios presents Orange County with a plan to reopen on June 5

In a move that's somehow both shocking and not, Universal Studios Florida asked to be able to reopen to the public by June 5, during today's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting.
Fox35 reporter Holly Bristow announced the bombshell on her Twitter account, and while it was expected that Universal would present an reopening plan today, the fast-approaching target date still drew a metaphorical gasp or two.Perhaps buoyed by the reopening of CityWalk nearly a week ago, Executive VP of Universal Parks & Resorts John Sprouls presented the reopening plan to the Task Force, according to Spectrum News 13. In the plan, the park would first reopen to employees for testing and in-house training on June 1, then on June 3 to invited guests and select passholders, and then the general public the June 5 at a reduced guest capacity.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.