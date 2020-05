Universal Studios presents Orange County with a plan to reopen on June 5

click image Photo courtesy Universal/Facebook

In a move that's somehow both shocking and not, Universal Studios Florida asked to be able to reopen to the public by June 5, during today's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting.

Fox35 reporter Holly Bristow announced the bombshell on her Twitter account, and while it was expected that Universal would present an reopening plan today, the fast-approaching target date still drew a metaphorical gasp or two.

Perhaps buoyed by the reopening of CityWalk nearly a week ago, EJohn according to Spectrum News 13 . In the plan, the park would first reopen to employees for testing and in-house training on June 1, then on June 3 to invited guests and select passholders, and then the general public the June 5 at a reduced guest capacity.Temperature checks and masks will be required of all employees and visitors, and dedicated "ambassadors" will remind guests of park rules.This plan was unanimously approved the Task Force, with amazingly not a single question asked. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the next step is Mayor Jerry Demings approving the plan and sending it to Governor DeSantis.Also according to the Gov., Demings cautiously replied,We probably all do.