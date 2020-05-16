Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Gist

'Tiger King' star and Florida Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin is selling cloth masks with her tagline

Posted By on Sat, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BIG CAT RESCUE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Big Cat Rescue/Facebook
Big Cat Rescue, a Hillsborough County animal sanctuary featured prominently in Netflix's Tiger King, is selling CEO Carole Baskin's cloth masks to raise funds.

"Hey all you cool cats and kittens!" says the post. "Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tag line!"



The dual-layered masks come in black and leopard print, with proceeds benefiting the organization. They've been soliciting donations online since closing the park in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Baskin and her long-missing second husband Don Lewis founded the organization as "Wildlife on Easy Street, Inc.," after its Tampa street address, before reforming it into its current name and mission in 2003.

In 2011, Big Cat Rescue filed a lawsuit against later Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic," who ran GW Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Exotic had fixated on big-cat sanctuary rival Baskin, alleging frequently that she killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers. Lewis disappeared in 1997, and was declared legally dead in 2002, eventually leaving his wealth to Baskin. Baskin would meet current husband Howard Baskin, also featured in the series, that same year, marrying him in 2004.

Baskin has vehemently denied Maldonado-Passage's murder accusations, and she often includes on social media posts how much the series misrepresented her and the organization.

In 2013, Baskin prevailed in the trademark lawsuit, and Maldonado-Passage was ordered to pay Big Cat Rescue $1 million for using confusingly similar trademarked materials. Maldonado-Passage later hired a hitman for a failed scheme to kill Baskin, and was later imprisoned on two counts of murder-for-hire, eight violations of the Lacey Act and nine violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Still, Don Lewis' disappearance remains an active cold case, with the Hillsborough sheriff saying in March he was receiving "6 tips a day" as a result of the hit series.

The attention hasn't been all bad for Baskin, who is slated to be played by SNL's Kate McKinnon in a new docuseries on Netflix (where else?) called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and leverages her fame to fundraise.

You can order the masks from Baskins' online store, tread365.com/face-masks. They're priced at $11 dollars each, with shipping from $2.93 to $68.52 for one-day delivery.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. WFTV Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski interrupted on air by 6-year-old son Read More

  2. Pulse memorial mural at the LGBT+ Center Orlando vandalized with white supremacist stickers Read More

  3. North America’s first drive-in music festival will happen in Orlando this June Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis says gyms can reopen, restaurants can increase capacity and more starting next week Read More

  5. Protesters leave body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation