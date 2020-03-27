The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Gist

SNL's Kate McKinnon will play Florida Big Cat Rescue CEO Carol Baskin in 'Tiger King' scripted series

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Joe Exotic should be played Matthew McConaughey, too. - PHOTO VIA KATE MCKINNON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kate McKinnon/Facebook
  • Joe Exotic should be played Matthew McConaughey, too.
Here’s one bit of good news for today, there’s currently a limited scripted series in the works based on the source material used for the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and SNL star Kate McKinnon is on board to play Tampa Big Cat CEO Carol Baskin.

According to TVLine, McKinnon will also step into the role of executive producer for the series, which has been in the works since November. As of now, no network is attached to the project and no other actors have been announced.

That being said, the role of Joe Exotic should be played by either Matthew McConaughey, David Spade, or Danny McBride. There’s no discussion on this.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, "Tiger King" has been a massive hit on Netflix. Centered the big cat industry, specifically Joe Exotic and his bitter rivalry with Baskin, the show has it all: drugs, mullets, country music, sex cults, and more.



But not everyone is a fan. In a blog posted Sunday to her website, Baskin said she was “disappointed,” with the show and how they insinuated that she killed her missing husband, put him in a meat grinder, and turned him into tiger food.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA NETFLIX
  • Screenshot via Netflix
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead Read More

  2. The founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is not pleased with Netflix's 'Tiger King' Read More

  3. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  4. Can't get your hands on any toilet paper, Orlando? Try your local restaurant Read More

  5. Orange County under two-week 'stay at home' mandate, starting Thursday night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation