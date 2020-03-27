SNL's Kate McKinnon will play Florida Big Cat Rescue CEO Carol Baskin in 'Tiger King' scripted series

click to enlarge
Joe Exotic should be played Matthew McConaughey, too.
Here’s one bit of good news for today, there’s currently a limited scripted series in the works based on the source material used for the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,
” and SNL star Kate McKinnon is on board to play Tampa Big Cat CEO Carol Baskin.
According to TVLine
, McKinnon will also step into the role of executive producer for the series, which has been in the works since November. As of now, no network is attached to the project and no other actors have been announced.
That being said, the role of Joe Exotic should be played by either Matthew McConaughey, David Spade, or Danny McBride. There’s no discussion on this.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, "Tiger King" has been a massive hit on Netflix. Centered the big cat industry, specifically Joe Exotic and his bitter rivalry with Baskin, the show has it all: drugs, mullets, country music, sex cults, and more.
But not everyone is a fan. In a blog posted
Sunday to her website, Baskin said she was “disappointed,”
with the show and how they insinuated that she killed her missing husband, put him in a meat grinder, and turned him into tiger food.
