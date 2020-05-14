Thursday, May 14, 2020
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill Orlando to reopen in Disney Springs on May 20
Posted
By Dave Plotkin
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM
click to enlarge
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill
-
Photo via Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill Orlando/Facebook
in Disney Springs is planning to reopen with the rest of Disney Springs' third-party restaurants and merchants on May 20, the restaurant announced Thursday.
Puck's place says that with the reopening "comes the assurance that we are doing all we can do to ensure safety measures and precautions for our guests and staff."
That includes a list of guidelines that might look familiar by now, as restaurants and attractions prepare to reopen with limited capacity and social distancing. Puck will be no different, limiting seating to 25 percent capacity and requiring reservations to dine in.
They will be open seven days a week, Sundays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All employees are required to wear masks and gloves, and will receive enhanced training to review safety and sanitary procedures, including "daily health screenings for each employee before the start of their shift."
The food and drink offerings will be listed on one-time use disposable menus, and cutlery will be served wrapped in napkins, or pre-sealed if requested. Only wrapped straws will be provided upon request, and pens will be sanitized between uses. All tables, chairs, and booths will be re-sanitized between each seating, as will be frequent-touch points throughout the restaurant.
Multiple sanitizer stations will be installed throughout the restaurant for both guest and employees, and the entrance and exit doors will be kept propped open, to give the room a breezy, almost-outdoor vibe.
click to enlarge
Wolfgang's house won't serve the smoked salmon and caviar pizza that Puck made famous at the annual Oscars Governors Ball, but executive chef Michael Tiva and GM Sarah Leacock will return to make sure the place is wunderbar – bringing back the restaurant's slightly toned-down version, the smoked salmon pizza with salmon pearls.
-
Photo via Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill Orlando/Facebook
-
Smoked Salmon pizza with dill cream, chives and salmon pearls
WDW announced last week that Disney Springs would begin phased reopening on May 20, limiting it to third-party shops while they continued talks with cast members and unions. Disney's Orlando theme parks have begin accepting theme park reservations starting in July, even as the company has canceled all cruises departing Port Canaveral until July 31.
While the reopening could eventually slow the spate of store-closing announcements – the closure of the Crossroads Plaza and the last-remaining Gooding's store with it being just the latest – the news also comes as Florida's daily coronavirus cases haven't exactly slowed.
According to the Florida Division of Health as of Thursday, Florida currently has 42,038 residents who've tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,875 deaths have been caused by the virus so far statewide. The number of daily cases are also continuing at apace, as 801 new Florida cases were reported on Wednesday, 807 new cases on Tuesday, and 615 new cases on Monday.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Orlando, coronavirus, COVID-19, Orange County Florida, public health, safety, reopening, Disney Springs, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.