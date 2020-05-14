Thursday, May 14, 2020
Disney Cruise Lines cancels all new departures through July 31
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Disney Cruise Lines
Photo via Disney Cruise Line/Facebook
announced on its website Wednesday that cruise cancelations have been extended until July 27. With no new cruises scheduled until days later, that means the next Disney Cruise to depart won't be until July 31.
The statement on their website
read in part:
With the well-being of our Guests, Crew Members and Cast Members our top priority, and in line with direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney Cruise Line has suspended all-new departures through Monday, July 27, 2020.
Further down the statement, Disney offered all impacted guests either a cruise credit good for up to 15 months, or a full refund.
The Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that this decision is coming from the very top, as last week during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that "cruising would most likely be the last of its businesses it brings back online."
The Disney Dream is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on July 31, and the Disney Fantasy on August 1.
Carnival Cruise Lines plans to have a number of ships sailing out of Port Canaveral, Miami and Galveston on August 1. And despite horror stories from the Diamond Princess and more, people apparently want back on cruise ships. TMZ quoted a representative from American Express-affiliated Cruise Planners that bookings shot up 600 percent when it was announced that Carnival would start up again in August.
