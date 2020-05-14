Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 14, 2020

The Gist

Disney Cruise Lines cancels all new departures through July 31

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY CRUISE LINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Disney Cruise Line/Facebook
Disney Cruise Lines announced on its website Wednesday that cruise cancelations have been extended until July 27. With no new cruises scheduled until days later, that means the next Disney Cruise to depart won't be until July 31.

The statement on their website read in part:
With the well-being of our Guests, Crew Members and Cast Members our top priority, and in line with direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney Cruise Line has suspended all-new departures through Monday, July 27, 2020.
Further down the statement, Disney offered all impacted guests either a cruise credit good for up to 15 months, or a full refund.



The Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that this decision is coming from the very top, as last week during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that "cruising would most likely be the last of its businesses it brings back online."

The Disney Dream is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on July 31, and the Disney Fantasy on August 1.

Carnival Cruise Lines plans to have a number of ships sailing out of Port Canaveral, Miami and Galveston on August 1. And despite horror stories from the Diamond Princess and more, people apparently want back on cruise ships. TMZ quoted a representative from American Express-affiliated Cruise Planners that bookings shot up 600 percent when it was announced that Carnival would start up again in August.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  2. Florida property owners sue Gov. DeSantis for shutting down vacation rentals Read More

  3. As state begins to reopen, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency another 60 days Read More

  4. Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out unfunded bill to fight invasive species Read More

  5. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation