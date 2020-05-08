Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Gist

Winter Park partially reopens Park Avenue District for Mother's Day weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF WINTER PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via City of Winter Park/Facebook
As Central Florida begins gradually reopening after a six-week shutdown following the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Winter Park is blocking off portions of Park Ave., Morse Blvd. and New England Ave., all to create a Mother's Day "weekend opportunity."

Winter Park director of communications Clarissa Howard stressed that this is not an "event," but a chance to go outside to shop and eat in public again. She said this is new for the city, as they have never held a Mother's Day weekend like this, "especially during the pandemic."



Nevertheless, starting Friday at 4 p.m., until Sunday's curfew begins at 11 p.m., only 22 out of more 400 eligible business within city limits will offer seating and merchandise indoors and on sidewalks, with streets closed to car traffic to allow for social distancing.

With fewer than 5 percent of the city's businesses applying to be part of this weekend, Howard stated that she did not expect the numbers of a "typical sidewalk art festival," which often bring out shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.
Only 22 out of more 400 eligible business within city limits will offer seating and merchandise indoors and on sidewalks. click to tweet
Businesses who chose to be part of the weekend reopening had to submit an application in advance to receive a license. The application required restaurants and retailers to include a diagram of proposed seating and outdoor merchandise racks that depict where sidewalks, steps, planters and umbrellas are located, among others. Restaurants had to attach a scale drawing showing the total number of tables and chairs in their new layout, to demonstrate that safe distances between tables are possible. Retailers had to attach a to scale drawing including store racks and tables.

Although the city says social distancing will be enforced and monitored by staff, the parks and recreation department and the city's fire and police departments, Howard emphasized that the city is "not worried about social distance because it's an outdoor opportunity," where visitors may spread out on Winter Park's Central Park and the closed streets. She confirmed that those enforcing social distancing will remind visitors of guidelines to ensure everyone's safety. Washing and hand sanitizer stations will also be provided throughout the weekend.
click image PHOTO VIA RIEKER SHOES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Rieker Shoes/Instagram
"We are encouraging the public to bring masks, because if they feel like they are going to be ... close to someone when they're dining or walking," Howard said. "Its always safe to have a mask and everyone has to take their own personal responsibility as well."

Although visitors are merely encouraged to bring and wear masks, workers will be required to wear masks when within six feet of anyone.

Howard hopes that this Mother's Day Weekend will provide a "soft opening" to allow residents to return to some sense of normalcy and enjoy the weekend with loved ones.

"As you know, the public's comfort level is very different from one person to another," said Howard. "Certainly we wouldn't do this if we weren't taking the precautions necessary and following the guidelines of our state and local governments."

Although some business have remained opened for takeout only, Howard sees the weekend opportunity as a chance to support "our businesses who certainly have been struggling through this entire pandemic, but also ... to patronize them in a different way outside of the curbside dining."

Confident that the event will support the local community, Howard emphasized that as long as people and employees stick to guidelines, there is nothing to fear this weekend.

"To making any type of reopening a success when you're mixing back in with the public, is to be respectful of that space needed."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PARK AVENUE WINTER PARK/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Park Avenue Winter Park/Instagram
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

More by Caroline Silva

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Clermont's Crown Lounge regrets racist sign Read More

  2. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

  3. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  4. Yes, Sweet Tomatoes is closing permanently, including all Orlando locations Read More

  5. Florida barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation