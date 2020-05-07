Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Orlando singer-songwriter Terri Binion headlines the Facebook Live weekly gig series 'Sounds of Wekiva' next week

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click image PHOTO COUTESY TERRI BINION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo coutesy Terri Binion/Facebook
As the city was gradually shutting down in March, Terri Binion and Beth McKee headlined an emotional pay-per-view livestream from the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. This was a show that in many ways kicked off a gradual movement of livestreamed shows locally, and one half of that duo –  revered songsmith Terri Binion  is soon returning to tread the internet boards.

Next week Binion makes a welcome return to livestreaming with a Facebook Live gig courtesy Wekiva Island, as part of their weekly virtual Sounds of Wekiva concert series.

Terri Binion headlines Sounds of Wekiva on Facebook Live Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast from the Wekiva Island Facebook.




— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

