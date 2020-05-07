Orlando singer-songwriter Terri Binion headlines the Facebook Live weekly gig series 'Sounds of Wekiva' next week

As the city was gradually shutting down in March, Terri Binion and Beth McKee headlined an emotional pay-per-view livestream from the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. This was a show that in many ways kicked off a gradual movement of livestreamed shows locally, and one half of that duo – revered songsmith Terri Binion – is soon returning to tread the internet boards.
Next week Binion makes a welcome return to livestreaming with a Facebook Live gig courtesy Wekiva Island, as part of their weekly virtual Sounds of Wekiva concert series.