Winter Park’s Blue Bamboo responds to the new reality of coronavirus isolation with a wave of online concerts

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge photo by Jen Cray

Terri Binion and Beth McKee at Blue Bamboo

This is eerie. That it’s not dystopian fiction but themakes it especially heavy.A live concert is about to take place – technicians setting up, musicians taking their place – but there’sAt least not in this room. Out there in the world, but in their own seclusion, everyone is tuning in remotely. This is life now, at least for a while. Theis in full inferno and the walls are closing in by the hour – internationally, domestically, locally. An 11 p.m. curfew was announced Friday by Orange County, effective immediately.But here in thethe show goes on. In whatever new form is necessary, the flame of music persists in the Central Florida community. While shut down to the public like all the area’s other venues, Blue Bamboo is leading what might become a wave ofin the area.Originally scheduled as a regular in-person performance by Orlando roots music iconsandthis evening has been adapted into Blue Bamboo’s maiden voyage intothe first of already several planned online events (the next ones areon March 22,on March 25,on March 26 andon March 28).As cold as the idea of watching something as sensory and life-filled as a concert online is, the ice of separation melts fast once the music begins. At least it does when it’slike Binion and McKee, two seasoned performers whose warmth is made exponential by their longtime personal friendship. And between them and the skeleton crew at Blue Bamboo, something special happened.Rather than a standard opener-headliner format, this was anwhere the performers shared the stage and passed the spotlight song-for-song, even sometimes accompanying each other. Binion was on guitar and McKee was on piano and accordion.Despite the inherent distance of the circumstance, this scene heaved with momentousness and significance. Watching these irrepressible artists and valiant production crew work together to send beauty out into a world seized by fear and isolation, one they couldn’t even see, to provide the salvation that only music can give was a sight of somethingEvery word landed with more impact and freshly found relevance to the current condition. Somewhere between their voices, the situation and how it all reverberated in the soul, the quiver was a tremor. Some of it could be explained when Binion finally noted that the setlist was coordinated between the two artists to send outrather than basic highlights of their latest albums. But the combined effect was beyond than that simple calculation alone. It was a pregnant moment ofandThe glare of a flat screen will never be equal to the glow of the stage. Smartly anticipating that, Blue Bamboo has recently implemented ato make for a much richer and more dynamic viewing experience. And until it can be a live venue with an in-house audience like before, it’ll function as atransmitting concerts like a local beacon, bringing the warmth of live music like a fireplace in your home.Some technical issues made this launch a little rocky and delayed, but the production eventually came together as a concert recording the next day through Blue Bamboo’s website instead of a live-streamed event that night. It looks fantastic and is a promising glimpse into an upcoming fount offor a near future that needs it.Nothing can disguise the fact that this is not how it’s supposed to be. Live music, in its purest state, should beThese, however, are extreme times. But even if it must be just a sliver for now, the light must still shine. It did tonight at Blue Bamboo in an intensely local way, and will continue to do so in events like these. Look out for the homegrown ones that are starting to pop up and tune in. They will keep you right.Blue Bamboo is endeavoring to do at leasta week as long as they’re able. Follow their website for upcoming schedule and go here to view this magical night and all other of their pay-per-view content, as well as some discounted and free archived material.In addition to Blue Bamboo, other such locally driven online sources are emerging. Last night was the fun live-streamed telethon No Days Off organized by local musician and actorthat featured a parade of solid local acts liketheand a surprise remote cameo by HizzonerAlso, community art-music venue theis doing regular rebroadcasts from their extensive live archive for free here And new Winter Park music supper club thehas been broadcasting live performances through their Facebook page with online tip buckets for the players.The strange now is already devastating, and the future is uncertain. Just ask the guy whose column and spiritual lifeblood are heavily predicated on live music. I don’t know how long it’ll be until we can see another concert together. But we will again. Until then, be safe, keep sane, check in on each other. We’ll get through together, as always.