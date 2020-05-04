Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 4, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando state Rep. Amy Mercado to run for Orange County Property Appraiser

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA REPRESENTATIVE AMY MERCADO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Representative Amy Mercado/Facebook
Orlando-area State Rep. Amy Mercado announced on Monday she has filed to run for Orange County Tax Appraiser.

Mercado posted the news on Facebook from the supervisor of elections' office Monday at noon, wearing a face mask. The two-term representative was first elected in 2016 and again in 2018, and was allowed to run up to two more times, under Florida term limits.



"I am thrilled to announce that I filed for Orange County Property Appraiser today!" she wrote in the post. "While it has been a successful four years representing residents of House District 48 in Tallahassee, I am passionate about making the move to serve Orange County at the local level and bringing a fresh perspective to the Property Appraiser's Office."

The already crowded race includes four other Democrats, starting with incumbent Rick Singh, who filed for reelection on Aug. 1, 2019. His first opponent, Khalid Muneer, filed 18 days later. Yesenia "Jesi" Baron filed on Feb. 2, and Matt McDonald on Feb. 7.

Singh has already reported raising $188,000 in campaign contributions, with Muneer a distant second, at just over $40,000. Mercado has raised about $26,000 in her House race, and spent about $7,000.

Mercado had faced a primary opponent in her Florida House District 48 reelection bid, Anthony Tsonis, who has reported no financial activity since he filed on April 23. Florida Politics reported neither Mercado nor Orange County Democratic Chair Wes Hodge said they knew of Tsonis. The state House district includes the Orlando International Airport.

Singh has had a very controversial tenure. In January, WFTV reported the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh should be criminally charged with official misconduct for destroying documents in a financial probe. In 2018, a lawsuit alleged Singh had strippers in his office, and paid personal trips with taxpayer money.

"These allegations are completely baseless and clearly made with the sole intention of damaging Mr. Singh personally,"said his office said in a statement at the time. "Mr. Singh vehemently denies these malicious attacks on his character."

The primary election is scheduled to take place on August 18, and with no Republican challengers, the outcome could likely be decided on that date.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These are the rules Florida restaurants must follow to reopen Monday Read More

  2. Florida's hair salons and barber shops to remain closed, for now Read More

  3. Publix makes a billion dollars during the coronavirus outbreak, while employees still lack hazard pay Read More

  4. DeSantis to address Florida's broken unemployment system on Monday Read More

  5. Here's how Gov. Ron DeSantis' task force recommends reopening Florida's economy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation