Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida law enforcement officials will open inquiry into Rick Singh after lawsuit alleges he misused taxpayer funds

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Florida law enforcement officials will open an inquiry into Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh after former employees alleged in a federal lawsuit that Singh spent taxpayer money on personal trips and brought strippers into his office after hours

The inquiry will be conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Office of Executive Investigations.

"FDLE will conduct a preliminary inquiry to further assess these allegations for potential criminal conduct," the agency said in a statement.

OCPA spokesperson Beth Watson says Singh's office has not received any communication from FDLE.



Related Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money
Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money
By Monivette Cordeiro
Blogs

Singh's former finance director Aisha Hassan and communications director Laverne McGee filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging Singh subjected them to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

McGee said her boss instructed her to "cover" for him and lie to his wife when he brought strippers to the office after hours.

"Singh referred to women as 'bitches,' 'whores,' and 'skanks,'" the complaint alleges. "Singh referred to an African-American reporter as a 'black bitch' and 'n——r.'"

On Thursday, Watson said an investigative report conducted found "no evidence" to support McGee and Hassan's allegations. Watson added that the two women were terminated last August after several months of paid leave during the investigation for "excessive violation of agency policies and unethical behavior."

"These allegations are completely baseless and clearly made with the sole intention of damaging Mr. Singh personally," the office said in a statement. "Mr. Singh vehemently denies these malicious attacks on his character."

Hassan and McGee further alleged that Singh spent thousands in taxpayer funds for personal trips, to the point of telling McGee to create a document listing places he wanted to go and come up with false justifications to support the trips.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni Read More

  2. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  3. Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video Read More

  4. Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money Read More

  5. Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation