Monday, April 27, 2020
Orlando state representatives Anna Eskamani and Amy Mercado draw election opponents
Photos via Anna Eskamani and Amy Mercado/Facebook
As they run for another term in the Florida House, two Orlando Democrats have drawn new election opponents.
Republican Kevin Miles Morenski opened a campaign account Friday to try to unseat Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 47, according to the state Division of Elections website. Orlando Republican Jeremy Sisson also opened an account for the race in December. Eskamani had raised $113,122 for her reelection bid as of March 31, a finance report shows.
Meanwhile, Democrat Anthony Tsonis opened an account last week to challenge Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 48. Mercado had raised $26,319 as of March 31.
