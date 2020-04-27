Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 27, 2020

Orlando state representatives Anna Eskamani and Amy Mercado draw election opponents

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 6:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS VIA ANNA ESKAMANI AND AMY MERCADO/FACEBOOK
  • Photos via Anna Eskamani and Amy Mercado/Facebook
As they run for another term in the Florida House, two Orlando Democrats have drawn new election opponents.

Republican Kevin Miles Morenski opened a campaign account Friday to try to unseat Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 47, according to the state Division of Elections website. Orlando Republican Jeremy Sisson also opened an account for the race in December. Eskamani had raised $113,122 for her reelection bid as of March 31, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, Democrat Anthony Tsonis opened an account last week to challenge Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 48. Mercado had raised $26,319 as of March 31.

_
Tags: , , , , ,

