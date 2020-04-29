Orlando music icon Eugene Snowden unveils new music video 'I'll Do It'

Orlando music guiding-light Eugene Snowden is almost ready to unveil his long-awaited new album, but to tide us over in the meantime, today he's dropping the lead single, "I'll Do It," and an accompanying music video filmed at Snowden's Mills 50 stomping grounds, Lil Indies.
Though the timing might be less than ideal from a commercial standpoint, we are surely be ready to hear and see Snowden hold court in his natural element: the stage of a packed club. And this video delivers.
The cover art is finalized, and we've been given the green light to share that as a teaser, featuring a timeless portrait shot by local musician and lensman Mike Dunn.
Watch the video below, and if that's not enough Snowden for you, he's resumed his weekly 10 Pints of Truth residency as a live stream from the Will's Pub stage. And in fact, there's a new one one airing tonight.