The Heard

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The Heard

Orlando music icon Eugene Snowden unveils new music video 'I'll Do It'

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY EUGENE SNOWDEN
  • Photo courtesy Eugene Snowden
Orlando music guiding-light Eugene Snowden is almost ready to unveil his long-awaited new album, but to tide us over in the meantime, today he's dropping the lead single, "I'll Do It," and an accompanying music video filmed at Snowden's Mills 50 stomping grounds, Lil Indies.

Though the timing might be less than ideal from a commercial standpoint, we are surely be ready to hear and see Snowden hold court in his natural element: the stage of a packed club. And this video delivers.

The cover art is finalized, and we've been given the green light to share that as a teaser, featuring a timeless portrait shot by local musician and lensman Mike Dunn.

click to enlarge image0_1_.jpeg

Watch the video below, and if that's not enough Snowden for you, he's resumed his weekly 10 Pints of Truth residency as a live stream from the Will's Pub stage. And in fact, there's a new one one airing tonight.




— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

