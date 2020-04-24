Enzian On Demand offers up a world of challenging cinema in the comfort of your home

Maitland's Enzian Theater's "Enzian On Demand" streaming service is offering a slate of four new films starting today, running the gamut from a poignant documentary about small-town Florida teens to French psychological horror: Straight Up, The Perfect Nanny, Pahokee, and The Etruscan Smile.
"Enzian On Demand" is a partnership between the local art-house theater institution and a number of independent film distributors to provide top-shelf cinema to Enzian supporters in the comfort of their own homes. A percentage of the proceeds from each virtual ticket/rental purchase goes towards the Enzian to help keep them afloat during the ever-lengthening "shelter-in-place" process due to the coronavirus pandemic.