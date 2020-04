Enzian On Demand offers up a world of challenging cinema in the comfort of your home

click image Photo courtesy the Enzian

Pahokee

Straight Up, The Perfect Nanny, Pahokee, and The Etruscan Smile

Maitland's Enzian Theater's "Enzian On Demand" streaming service is offering a slate of four new films starting today, running the gamut from a poignant documentary about small-town Florida teens to French psychological horror:"Enzian On Demand" is a partnership between the local art-house theater institution and a number of independent film distributors to provide top-shelf cinema to Enzian supporters in the comfort of their own homes. A percentage of the proceeds from each virtual ticket/rental purchase goes towards the Enzian to help keep them afloat during the ever-lengthening "shelter-in-place" process due to the coronavirus pandemic.Check out all of Enzian On Demand's current bounty of film and get the popcorn ready.