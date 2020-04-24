Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Enzian On Demand offers up a world of challenging cinema in the comfort of your home

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM

click image Pahokee - PHOTO COURTESY THE ENZIAN
  • Photo courtesy the Enzian
  • Pahokee
Maitland's Enzian Theater's "Enzian On Demand" streaming service is offering a slate of four new films starting today, running the gamut from a poignant documentary about small-town Florida teens to French psychological horror: Straight Up, The Perfect Nanny, Pahokee, and The Etruscan Smile.

"Enzian On Demand" is a partnership between the local art-house theater institution and a number of independent film distributors to provide top-shelf cinema to Enzian supporters in the comfort of their own homes. A percentage of the proceeds from each virtual ticket/rental purchase goes towards the Enzian to help keep them afloat during the ever-lengthening "shelter-in-place" process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out all of Enzian On Demand's current bounty of film and get the popcorn ready.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

