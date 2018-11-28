The Heard

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Elton John is very sorry for canceling last night's Orlando show

Posted By on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 11:17 AM

PHOTO VIA ELTON JOHN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Elton John/Facebook
Just 20 minutes after last night's sold-out show at the Amway was supposed to start, Elton John canceled the performance because of an ongoing issue with an ear infection.

The Grammy award-winning musician issued an apology on Twitter this morning, where he also mentioned that tonight's show in Tampa is canceled. "We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight,” said the statement.
  Though last night's appearance was billed as John’s final tour, the show will will be rescheduled for a later date. It’s unclear exactly when this will happen.

