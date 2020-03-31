Orlando International Airport isn't responsible for how concession employees are treated. That's another company's job

As workers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) were laid off in March
, many members of the public directed their anger at the airport itself, but the layoffs were thanks to a third-party vendor, HMSHost
.
Like most airports, Orlando International Airport, and its parent organization the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, make their money via lease agreements and fees.
In 2019, the airport saw more than $341 million in revenue
from non-airline sources, compared to only $218 million from airline rentals, fees, and charges. Parking, ground transportation and car rental revenue make up more than a third of the airport’s overall revenue. Concessions, meanwhile, make up another 11 percent, while the hotel brings in eight percent. That means only 39 percent of airport revenue is from the actual airlines.
Parking revenue alone brought in $10.3 million for the airport in the last fiscal year. Orlando is the largest car-rental market in the world
, with the airport being home to a large portion of those numbers. This may explain why the airport has been hesitant to embrace mass transit alternatives such as a SunRail connection or other similar proposals.
With so much revenue in other places, the airport is able to decrease the "enplaned rate," the cost per passenger boarding or connecting at the airport. Despite being the busiest airport in Florida, MCO has a surprisingly low cost per enplaned passenger at only $6.40. This is higher than Tampa’s
$5.15, one of the lowest in the nation, but is well below Miami’s
$18.92.
"Keeping the cost per enplaned passenger low is so important because it helps airlines keep flights affordable," said Kathleen Sharman, GOAA’s Chief Financial Officer. "Beyond that, low airfares keep Orlando attractive for business and leisure travelers."
At MCO, lower-cost airlines Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier bring in nearly 55 percent of all traffic
through the airport in 2019.
Unlike the airlines, which the public understands aren't operated by the airport, often the concession vendors are viewed as an extension of the airport itself.
Many food outlets at MCO are actually operated by HMSHost
, who is one of the largest purveyors of travel concessions in the world. They have a presence in more than 120 airports, inside all but six of the 50 busiest airports in North America.
That size is what has so many concerned
about the mass layoffs which occurred at many HMSHost sites in the past few weeks. Despite annual sales of over $3.5 billion
, the company laid off thousands of employees nationwide in the wake of coronavirus. In Orlando, the layoffs came as a surprise and with no severance packages
.
The MCO Chili's asked servers to come to work and deep clean the restaurant before firing them.
At MCO, HMSHost partners with Orlando-based Lee Wesley Group. Together HMSHost reports
more than $70 million in annual sales at the airport. In 2016, GOAA extended
its contract with HMSHost with the concessionaire agreeing to spend $11 million in venue improvements across the airport.
While these upgrades have been welcomed by many travelers, the tidal wave of negative news that HMSHost has now caused the airport might be a consideration when renewals are up in 2024.
The upgrades over the past few years have been nice, but as one reviewer
on Indeed so aptly described the company, “Started off nice at first, as time went on the curtain dropped.”
MCO's next round of contracts for third-party airport vendors should include more provisions to protect local residents and employees in the event of mass layoffs. If another shutdown occurs, the airport will be under greater scrutiny for how their vendors' employees are treated.