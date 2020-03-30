Bloggytown

Monday, March 30, 2020

Florida sheriff needs your help with 'Tiger King' cold case

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA NETFLIX
  • Screenshot via Netflix
Sure, Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is all about bitter rivalries and Joe Exotic’s antics, but a 23-year-old Tampa-based cold case involving current Big Cat Rescue CEO Carol Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, is also a big part of the show.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is hoping social media can help solve this mystery.

"Since @Netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads," Chronister said in a tweet on Monday. The photo attached said "Only YOU can help solve the Jack 'Don' Lewis cold case," in large letters above Lewis’ photo.


Since Lewis’ disappearance, Baskin (then Carol Lewis) has remarried and taken over as CEO of Big Cat Rescue. She took to her blog after the airing of the episode to express her disappointment, and to refute the theory that her then-husband’s body was put into a meat grinder and fed to the tigers.



"The meat grinder shown in the video was enormous. Our meat grinder was one of those little tabletop, hand crank things, like you’d have in your kitchen at home," said Baskin in the blog post.

"Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments," Baskin continued. "But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police."

If YOU can help, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 813-247-8200.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

