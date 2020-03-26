Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County Library System suspends home delivery services

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 8:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OCLS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via OCLS/Instagram
Following a government directive to shut  down non-essential services, the Orange County Library System has temporarily stopped home delivery service.

Considering an ongoing shelter-in-place order in Orange and Seminole counties is keeping kids home from school, and a statewide order prohibits visits to retirement homes, the suspension hits parents and the elderly particularly hard.

The OCLS administration announced the home delivery suspension on Thursday afternoon, following Orange County’s order to halt all non-essential work in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect employees. The closures will remain in place until further notice.

Customers who already ordered items from the library can check the status of their request by logging into their account on ocls.info. If the item is checked out to the cardholder, then it's on route. Some materials won't be sent until home delivery service resumes.
Online classes will continue, as will ebooks and streaming TV and movies. click to tweet
OCLS had previously closed all sixteen location to the public on March 18, but kept the mail delivery service open, which includes books, music and DVDs. Customers can continue ordering materials, but it will be a while until they are processed.



Materials can still be returned at all library book return locations, but library fines will be suspended during the closure.

OCLS still has lots to offer library cardholders online, like ebooks and audiobooks, live online classes, streaming TV and movies, music downloads, databases and digital magazines.

Online classes will continue. The OCLS website has the latest offerings, and let's face it, you probably have some extra time on your hands.

View this post on Instagram

The library will suspend home delivery service after Thursday afternoon. As a result, some requested materials may not get processed for delivery. We apologize for the inconvenience. While the library regrets having to make this difficult decision, we must do our part in following @ocfl's directive to halt all non-essential services and to protect the health and well-being of our staff. ⁣ ⁣ Additionally, we are asking that all customers please do not leave donations in library book drops or outside of the Orlando Public Library. When we are able to resume taking donations, we will announce it here on social media and on our website. In the interim, we recommend holding on to what you have as most of our nonprofit partners are also closed or at capacity at this time. ⁣ ⁣ Customers will continue to have access to a vast collection of online resources and content, including e-book and audiobook platforms and streaming services. And we will continue to publish valuable content here on social media to keep you entertained and educated while at home. You can read our recent blog post (link in bio) for a list of resources.

A post shared by Orange County Library System (@ocls) on

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead Read More

  2. The founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is not pleased with Netflix's 'Tiger King' Read More

  3. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  4. As Florida finally gets serious about coronavirus, Asian theme parks are starting to reopen Read More

  5. Orange County under two-week 'stay at home' mandate, starting Thursday night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation