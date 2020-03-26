Orange County Library System suspends home delivery services

_View this post on Instagram
The library will suspend home delivery service after Thursday afternoon. As a result, some requested materials may not get processed for delivery. We apologize for the inconvenience. While the library regrets having to make this difficult decision, we must do our part in following @ocfl's directive to halt all non-essential services and to protect the health and well-being of our staff. Additionally, we are asking that all customers please do not leave donations in library book drops or outside of the Orlando Public Library. When we are able to resume taking donations, we will announce it here on social media and on our website. In the interim, we recommend holding on to what you have as most of our nonprofit partners are also closed or at capacity at this time. Customers will continue to have access to a vast collection of online resources and content, including e-book and audiobook platforms and streaming services. And we will continue to publish valuable content here on social media to keep you entertained and educated while at home. You can read our recent blog post (link in bio) for a list of resources.
