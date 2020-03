Orange County Library System suspends home delivery services

click to enlarge Photo via OCLS/Instagram

Following a government directive to shut down non-essential services, the Orange County Library System has temporarily stopped home delivery service.Considering an ongoing shelter-in-place order in Orange and Seminole counties is keeping kids home from school, and a statewide order prohibits visits to retirement homes, the suspension hits parents and the elderly particularly hard.The OCLS administration announced the home delivery suspension on Thursday afternoon, following Orange County’s order to halt all non-essential work in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect employees. The closures will remain in place until further notice.Customers who already ordered items from the library can check the status of their request by logging into their account on ocls.info . If the item is checked out to the cardholder, then it's on route. Some materials won't be sent until home delivery service resumes.OCLS had previously closed all sixteen location to the public on March 18, but kept the mail delivery service open, which includes books, music and DVDs. Customers can continue ordering materials, but it will be a while until they are processed.Materials can still be returned at all library book return locations, but library fines will be suspended during the closure.OCLS still has lots to offer library cardholders online, like ebooks and audiobooks, live online classes, streaming TV and movies, music downloads, databases and digital magazines.Online classes will continue. The OCLS website has the latest offerings, and let's face it, you probably have some extra time on your hands.