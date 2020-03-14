The Gist

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Florida Film Festival says the show(s) must go on; still scheduled for April 17-26

Posted By on Sat, Mar 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM

Amid coronavirus fears and local governments' bans on large gatherings, the fate of many upcoming local cultural events is up in the air. One such that's provisionally decided to stay on the calendar is the Florida Film Festival. The City Beautiful’s biggest movie event of the year – the Florida Film Festival – is still scheduled for April 17-26.

“We plan to move forward with the festival and will issue an updated statement should anything change,” says Janie Pope, director of development and public relations for Maitland’s Enzian Theater, which runs the Florida Film Festival.

In an email to FFF patrons, the theater said: “We at Enzian Theater are looking forward to a successful Florida Film Festival 2020.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public-health authorities. During the Florida Film Festival, many of our volunteer teams will be assisting us in maintaining a safe environment for all. We have and will continue to train staff on proper sanitary practices and encourage those who feel ill to stay home.”

If the Florida Film Festival is held as scheduled, that doesn’t mean it will be unaffected, as the cancellation of the South by Southwest Film Festival and the postponements of the Tribeca and Sarasota festivals could impact FFF programming. For instance, in a positive development, movies scheduled to debut at those other festivals could now be making their official premiere at the FFF. Conversely, filmmakers could decide to either not attend the festival or pull their films in the hopes of premiering at a larger festival in the fall.   

“As of [March 13], all filmmakers are still participating in this year’s FFF,” says Matthew Curtis, programming director. “With regard to premiere status, it is irrelevant to us at this time. We are just looking forward to bringing in the best mix of films to Central Florida, as we have for the last 28 years of the festival.”  

Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Call venues ahead to make sure an event is still happening, and check our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.

