An ongoing list of events and shows canceled in Orlando because of coronavirus

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings leads a meeting about coronavirus on March 5, 2020

Popcorn Flicks in the Park

Orlando Ballet: Uncorked at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

Orlando Book Festival, and other Orange County Library events

FAME Orlando at the Hard Rock Live

date:

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Canceled

Saturday, March 14th's FAME Show Choir concert has been cancelled. Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase. Stay tuned to our social handles for updates on upcoming shows

."



Where to get more information: Check Hard Rock Live's Check Hard Rock Live's Facebook and website.

Orlando Caribbean Festival at Camping World Stadium

Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 2020



Following the State of Florida governor’s announcement on Tuesday, March 11th, the Orlando City and the Orlando Caribbean Festival Executives team have met to discuss updates on the festival, scheduled to be held this coming Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Tinker Fields – Camping World Stadium. Per the advice of the World Health Organization and the Orlando city officials, as of 4 pm today the festival and all related kickoff and after-parties will be postponed until further notice due to the increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Florida, especially in the Central Florida neighboring county of Seminole

."



Where to get more information: Check for updates on the Facebook event page Check for updates on the

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra at the Amway Center

Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 2020



The André Rieu concert originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at Amway Center is postponed. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future. Concert tickets and Geico Garage pre-paid parking will be honored for the new date.

Rieu is very disappointed that he is unable to perform during his scheduled performance. He and his orchestra are looking forward to returning to Orlando to celebrate an unforgettable evening of joy, music and dance with his beloved fans."



The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Scheduled date: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, 2020

New date: Canceled

What they said: "Due to current information regarding the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and events beyond our control, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival (WPSAF), scheduled for Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be cancelled. The City of Winter Park and the WPSAF Committee decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, event patrons, artists and staff are the very top priority. Thank you for understanding our concerns. For information related to WPSAF, please visit http://WPSAF.org"

Where to get more information: Check the festival's website for new information, and follow the City of Winter Park's Twitter feed for the very latest.

Ricardo Montaner at the Hard Rock Live

Scheduled date: Friday, March 20, 2020



After careful consideration, Loud And Live regrets to announce the postponement of Ricardo Montaner’s Montaner: Tour 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of global uncertainty, we take the safety and health of artists, the fans, staff and community very seriously.

."

America at the Hard Rock Live

date:

Sunday, March 22, 2020

In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time

."

Meg Donnelly 'Trust Tour' at the Abbey