An ongoing list of events and shows canceled in Orlando because of coronavirus

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via Orange TV/YouTube
-
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings leads a meeting about coronavirus on March 5, 2020
Orange County officials are not taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly, and Orlando-area organizers from Amway Arena officials to DIY concert promoters are following suit, canceling or postponing events across Central Florida. We are asking those with cancellation info to let us know at news@orlandoweekly.com
.
We'll continue to update this list as we learn more:
Popcorn Flicks in the Park
Scheduled date:
March 12 and the second Thursday of each month
New date:
Canceled
What they said:
"Due to current information regarding the potential spread of (COVID-19), the Popcorn Flicks in the Park tonight has also been cancelled."
Where to get more information:
Visit the City of Winter Park's Twitter feed
the latest information.
Orlando Ballet: Uncorked at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre
Scheduled date:
Friday, March 13, 2020
New date:
April 24
What they said:
"The health and safety of our guests, students, dancers, and staff is of the utmost priority. We are taking an abundance of caution monitoring COVID-19 and its potential impact on our community. In light of recent developments, Orlando Ballet will be postponing our Uncorked performance tomorrow night. Your tickets will be honored for the April 24th performance of Uncorked at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre. If you are unable to attend at that time, please email our Patron Services Manager Chelsea James at cjames@orlandoballet.org."
Where to get more information:
Check the Orlando Ballet's Facebook
and website.
Orlando Book Festival, and other Orange County Library events
Scheduled date:
Saturday, March 14
New date:
Canceled
What they said:
"The administration of the Orange County Library System has announced that, to protect the health of our staff and customers, all library-sponsored events and programs scheduled from March 14 through March 31 will be cancelled. The cancellation includes camps, classes, events, programs, staff-assisted studio sessions, tours, library pop-ups and outreach events. Online classes will continue to be offered. Early voting at library branches will continue as scheduled, and Census 2020 is still scheduled to set up tables at our locations as planned. Meeting room bookings will be honored, but customers who wish to cancel a meeting due to concerns about the virus can have their meeting room fees refunded by calling 407-835-7323. Passport appointments will continue to be accepted. Libraries will remain open for normal hours to provide essential library services to customers."
Where to get more information:
The library plans to remain open for now, and you can still enroll and take online classes
through the Orange County library. To check on events and other closures, visit the OCLS website
.
FAME Orlando at the Hard Rock Live
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
New date: Canceled
What they said:
"Saturday, March 14th's FAME Show Choir concert has been cancelled. Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase. Stay tuned to our social handles for updates on upcoming shows."
Orlando Caribbean Festival at Camping World Stadium
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
New date:
TBD
What they said:
"Following the State of Florida governor’s announcement on Tuesday, March 11th, the Orlando City and the Orlando Caribbean Festival Executives team have met to discuss updates on the festival, scheduled to be held this coming Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Tinker Fields – Camping World Stadium. Per the advice of the World Health Organization and the Orlando city officials, as of 4 pm today the festival and all related kickoff and after-parties will be postponed until further notice due to the increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Florida, especially in the Central Florida neighboring county of Seminole."
André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra at the Amway Center
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
New date:
TBD
What they said:
"The André Rieu concert originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at Amway Center is postponed. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future. Concert tickets and Geico Garage pre-paid parking will be honored for the new date. Rieu is very disappointed that he is unable to perform during his scheduled performance. He and his orchestra are looking forward to returning to Orlando to celebrate an unforgettable evening of joy, music and dance with his beloved fans."
The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival
Scheduled date:
Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, 2020
New date:
Canceled
What they said:
"Due to current information regarding the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and events beyond our control, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival (WPSAF), scheduled for Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be cancelled. The City of Winter Park and the WPSAF Committee decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, event patrons, artists and staff are the very top priority. Thank you for understanding our concerns. For information related to WPSAF, please visit http://WPSAF.org"
Where to get more information:
Check the festival's website
for new information, and follow the City of Winter Park's Twitter feed
for the very latest.
Ricardo Montaner at the Hard Rock Live
Scheduled date: Friday, March 20, 2020
New date:
TBD
What they said:
"After careful consideration, Loud And Live regrets to announce the postponement of Ricardo Montaner’s Montaner: Tour 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of global uncertainty, we take the safety and health of artists, the fans, staff and community very seriously.."
America at the Hard Rock Live
Scheduled date: Sunday, March 22, 2020
New date:
TBD
What they said:
"In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time."
Meg Donnelly 'Trust Tour' at the Abbey
Scheduled date:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
New date:
TBD
What they said:
"I am sad to announce that my team and I have made the difficult decision to postpone the "Trust" tour until further notice. As the planned shows include in 'meet and greets' and an 'open floor' design, the current Coronavirus health concerns have made us consider everyone's safety and well-being, especially my young fans. I was beyond excited to headline my first tour and get to share this incredible experience with you. While I hate to let anyone down, I know this is the right decision. Keeping my fans safe will always be my number one priority. Thank you SO much to anyone that purchased a ticket to see me on this tour. I love you. Please know that you will all receive FULL refunds. While we don't know when the tour dates will be re-scheduled, I hope to see you all soon. Please take care of yourselves and stay safe [heart]. To parents that purchased tickets for their kids see me perform, thank you. I have a link in my bio teaching kids about the Coronavirus, I think it'd be nice to share if you can. Trust always. x"
Where to get more information:
Check the event's Facebook page
for the latest info, and the ticket page
for refund information.
Did we miss we miss one?
Send your event cancelation to news@orlandoweekly.com
. For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control website
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.