WWE moves 'SmackDown' taping to Orlando's WWE Performance Center at Full Sail amid coronavirus concerns

Professional wrestling and sports-entertainment purveyors WWE has announced that they will be moving tonight's taping of their Fox network weekly live programto the WWE Performance Center at Full Sail in Orlando. This taping will not be in front of an audience out of concerns for safety and health amid coronavirus worries.WWE released a statement outlining their plans:

Plans still remain up in the air for their next week of television tapings, as well as cornerstone event Wrestlemania, currently still scheduled to take place in Tampa on April 5 as of this writing.

