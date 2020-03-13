Friday, March 13, 2020
WWE moves 'SmackDown' taping to Orlando's WWE Performance Center at Full Sail amid coronavirus concerns
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 4:22 PM
Photo courtesy WWE/Facebook
Professional wrestling and sports-entertainment purveyors WWE
has announced that they will be moving tonight's taping
of their Fox network weekly live program SmackDown
to the WWE Performance Center at Full Sail
in Orlando. This taping will not be in front of an audience out of concerns for safety and health amid coronavirus worries.
WWE released a statement
outlining their plans:
Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan. We are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.
Plans still remain up in the air for their next week of television tapings, as well as cornerstone event Wrestlemania, currently still scheduled to take place in Tampa
on April 5 as of this writing.
