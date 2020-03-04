Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida's most embarrassing man, wears gas mask to House coronavirus vote

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA REP. GAETZ ON TWITTER
  • Photo via Rep. Gaetz on Twitter

Matt Gaetz, a very normal human being and not at all a bag of raccoons working in unison to resemble a real congressman, decided to wear a full gas mask on the House floor today.

On Wednesday afternoon lawmakers in the House and Senate voted to provide $8.3 billion in emergency aid to combat novel coronavirus, and Gaetz apparently felt this was a good time to make a mockery of the whole process. 

After the debates, the District 1 congressman tweeted a photo of himself wearing the mask with the caption, “Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote.”

Connecticut congressman Jim Himes also tweeted a photo of Gaetz being a normal human.


Clearly this is a great time to make jokes, considering the country (especially his home state of Florida) is now dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, a highly contagious disease. 

As of now, Florida lawmakers are considering spending between $10-$20 million to fight the outbreak, Senate President Bill Galvano said on Tuesday. The spending would have to be approved before the Legislative session's scheduled end, March 13. 

With all this in mind, you'd think it was time to take these matters seriously, considering Florida has three confirmed cases of patients testing positive for COVID-19. 

Then again, this is the same guy who just recently thought it was illegal to rip paper. So why should Florida's dumbest congressman take a virus that has already infected over 95,000 people worldwide (and killed over 3,000) seriously?


