The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Heard

Empress of Soul Gladys Knight sets Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center abuzz Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge GLADYS KNIGHT / PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Gladys Knight / photo courtesy the artist
Over the last 15 years, we’ve lost the Queen of Soul (Aretha Franklin), the Bishop of Soul (Solomon Burke) and the Godfather of Soul (James Brown, natch), so thank the lord that Gladys Knight, the uncontested Empress of Soul, is still gracing stages with her regal presence. Whether with her legendary backing group, the Pips, or all by her damn self, Knight has immeasurably enriched the pop music canon with nigh on six decades of hits: “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” “Men,” “License to Kill” and so many more. Besides her status as royalty, she’s also taken home seven Grammys, been on the Rolling Stone shortlist for “Greatest Singers of All Time,” and even appeared on reality TV competition The Masked Singer. You wanted the best, you’ve got the best.

Wednesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$69.50


Event Details Gladys Knight
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$99.50
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  2. Orlando toll worker said she was fired for calling in sick Read More

  3. Epcot's Spaceship Earth is about to close for its biggest refurb ever. Here's what to expect when it reopens Read More

  4. Gov. DeSantis announces two presumptive-positive coronavirus cases in Florida, declares public health emergency Read More

  5. Fun Spot Indiana isn't happening, but SeaWorld should worry that it was ever even considered Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation