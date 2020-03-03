Empress of Soul Gladys Knight sets Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center abuzz Wednesday

Over the last 15 years, we’ve lost the Queen of Soul (Aretha Franklin), the Bishop of Soul (Solomon Burke) and the Godfather of Soul (James Brown, natch), so thank the lord that Gladys Knight, the uncontested Empress of Soul, is still gracing stages with her regal presence. Whether with her legendary backing group, the Pips, or all by her damn self, Knight has immeasurably enriched the pop music canon with nigh on six decades of hits: “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” “Men,” “License to Kill” and so many more. Besides her status as royalty, she’s also taken home seven Grammys, been on theshortlist for “Greatest Singers of All Time,” and even appeared on reality TV competition. You wanted the best, you’ve got the best.Wednesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$69.50

