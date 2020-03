Fun Spot Indiana isn't happening, but SeaWorld should worry that it was ever even considered

We encourage the efforts to have Indiana Beach reopen. It is a treasure that should be allowed to delight families for generations to come. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of sincere wishes and wonderful family messages from so many loyal Indiana Beach fans, we are with you in the hope that there is an organization that can share your passion and dreams for the future of Indiana Beach.

During the past few days, for some, waiting for an answer may have seemed like an eternity. We saw a park with rich history and heritage, that has created memories for generations. Unfortunately purchasing Indiana Beach or any park is not in our current master plans. We are going to pray for the proper owners and operators to become visible so that Indiana Beach may continue to serve their guests and community for many more generations.

We are honored to have been asked by so many loyal Indiana Beach supporters to purchase the park and keep the legacy of great rides and family memories created by the Spackman family alive. We recently received an invitation to visit the park, review the facilities and attractions at Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort.

"By creating fun, new events, we are enhancing the value of an Apex Season Pass and giving guests another reason to visit their favorite family entertainment venue."

With respect to 2020, we could not be more excited about our ride, attraction and event line up – it will be our strongest line up ever."

"With our strong 2020 line up of new rides, attractions and events, and the ongoing focus on and refinement of our strategic marketing and communication, pricing, and cost initiatives, we remain confident in our ability to achieve the higher end of our 2020 goal of $475 million to $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA," explained CEO Serge Rivera.

New SeaWorld CEO Sergio "Serge" Rivera, SeaWorld’s sixth in as many years, led his first earnings call at the company on Wednesday. He confirmed that the company would be moving forward with its plan. Multiple new events, including an Elmo focused weekend and another beer event both coming to SeaWorld Orlando, were announced during the event.“Our strategic focus on new rides, attractions and events in every park every year, improved marketing, communications and pricing strategies and a relentless focus on cost efficiency initiatives has resulted in significant increases in attendance, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA over the last two years.” He continued, "Annual pass numbers were up in 2019, as was per capita spending. Over the past two years, SeaWorld has seen attendance growth of 1.8 million visits. Executives did point to increased labor costs by adding multiple new rides but balanced this by stating they continue to look at places to cut costs.Also noteworthy in the call was the numerous mentions of the company’s animal rescue efforts and investor concerns related to coronavirus, the latter of which executives tried to downplay. SeaWorld CFO Marc Swanson stated that while “there are events out there that can threaten us and we recognize that,” so far, the company has seen no noticeable impact related to coronavirus and doesn’t have a large number of Chinese visitors to its parks.SeaWorld has surpassed consensus earnings per share estimates three of the past four quarters. The difference between SeaWorld and Six Flags is Six Flags had done the ride and events plan for numerous years while SeaWorld unveiled the plan just three years ago in 2017 under then CEO Joel Manby. This means SeaWorld still likely has the potential for growth with this strategy, but for how much longer is still unknown. One former SeaWorld executive who spoke withafter the earnings call expressed concern that the company was too reliant upon this singular plan. With 2021 plans already moving forward at many of the company’s parks and with earnings continuing to improve, it is obvious why SeaWorld executives continue with the strategy despite a similar one failing for not one but two of America’s other amusement park companies.