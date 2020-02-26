The Heard

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Avant-garde titan and composer Terry Riley to play Orlando this fall

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click image PHOTO BY BETTY FREEMAN COURTESY TERRRYRILEY.COM
  • Photo by Betty Freeman courtesy Terrryriley.com
The musical titans just keep making tracks to Orlando this year. The latest is the announcement that avant-garde legend Terry Riley will be playing an intimate show in the City Beautiful later this year, courtesy of the Civic Minded 5 and the Timucua Arts Foundation. This is up there with the announcement of the Kraftwerk show in terms of a can't-miss event.

Riley has spent decades composing and exploring the outer limits of minimalism and repetition since the 1960s. His most famous work, 1969's pioneering A Rainbow in Curved Air, changed the game for electronic music forever. And he's been composing, recording and performing over the decades, to such a degree that it's almost impossible to adequately summarize (though he particularly love his collaborations with Don Cherry). Riley's improvisational style, use of tape loops, and incorporating Indian musical influences and techniques into his work all are hallmarks of

Terry Riley and Gyan Riley headline the Timucua Arts Foundation House on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Ticketing information TBA.





