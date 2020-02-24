Tip Jar

Monday, February 24, 2020

Portillo's Beef Bus will make two stops at Orlando's Icon Park

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM

Anticipating its newest restaurant opening in Lake Buena Vista, at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard, Portillo's is finally bringing its renowned fast casual Chicago cuisine to O-Town.

Since the Buena Vista location won't open until later this year, the Portillo's Beef Bus is filling in the gap at Icon Park (you read that right!), serving their famous Chicago hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, crinkle-cut cheese fries and milkshakes.

If you're itching to indulge in the signature flavors of the Windy City in the City Beautiful, the two stops will be from Feb. 27 through March 1, and again March 5 through 9. The bus will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
The Portillo's Beef Bus also stopped at the Florida State Fair in Tampa earlier this month, but now it's Orlando's turn to bask in the Chicago-style glory.

