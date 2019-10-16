October 16, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge photo-credit-portillos-via-facebook.jpg

Photo via Portillo's via Facebook

Portillo's Chicago dogs come to Lake Buena Vista, Southern breakfast spot Brick & Spoon awakens in Maitland, and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

Portillo's, the Chicago hot dog and Italian beef joint popular with fans nationwide, will open a spot in Lake Buena Vista at the Village of O-Town West late next year ... Brick & Spoon, a Southern breakfast and lunch spot out of Lafayette, Louisiana, will open at the Village at Lake Lily on the corner of Orlando and Lake avenues in Maitland this December.

Beignets will be served ... Cafe D'Avignon, the NYC-based patisserie, will open its first outpost outside the Big Apple next month at Margaritaville's Sunset Walk ... Light on the Sugar Bakery Cafe has opened at the Grove at Winter Park plaza on Aloma Avenue serving gourmet coffee, tea and pastries with an Asian twist ... Orange County Brewers has opened their Lake Mary brewery on International Parkway ... Crepe Delicious Urban Cafe has opened downtown at 55 W. Church St. ... Also downtown, look for French restaurant La Boulangerie to open in the Modera Central luxury apartment tower on the corner of East Pine Street and Rosalind Avenue early next year ... Melbourne Seafood Station has opened on Town Center Boulevard in Hunter's Creek ...

Bagel Bruno is aiming to open the first week of November in College Park ... Nearby, Tin & Taco has opened on Edgewater Drive ... Over in Waterford Lakes, MX Taco has opened its second location ... Popular food truck Sushi & Seoul on a Roll will take over the kitchen inside Sanford brewhouse Celery City Craft. They'll debut the concept Oct. 18 with an official opening slated for Nov. 1 ... Look for Carolina barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's to open early next year in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... Wrestling-inspired Mexican hot dog concept Cholo Dogs has rolled out a food cart. Look for them slinging weenies at Wally's, Whippoorwill and other joints around town. For a schedule visit cholodogs.com.

EVENTS

Bulla Gastrobar hosts a five-course Spanish wine dinner featuring Ribera & Rueda Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. Cost is $70 ... Reyes Mezcaleria celebrates National Mezcal Day Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. with a night of tastings, food pairings, live music and raffles. Tickets are $80 with proceeds going to the Helen David Relief Fund, supporting women in the bar industry fighting breast cancer.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appeared in the Oct. 16, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

