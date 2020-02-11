Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Bloggytown

SeaWorld to pay $65 million settlement in shareholder lawsuit over 'Blackfish' film

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment announced on Wednesday they have reached a $65 million settlement with shareholders over the 2013 film Blackfish.

The entertainment giant was accused of downplaying the negative effects of the documentary, which claimed the parks were traumatizing animals and exposing trainers to attacks. The film spotlighted the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau, killed by the orca Tilikum in 2010.

Only four humans have been documented as being killed by captive orcas, and three of those attacks were by Tilikum. Brancheau was the third trainer killed by the orca, which eventually died in January 2017 at age 35 at SeaWorld Orlando.

Internal emails revealed SeaWorld executives had been complaining about Blackfish hurting sales from late 2013 to early 2014, months before publicly admitting attendance decreases in August 2014.



The settlement was revealed in an SEC filing SeaWorld released Tuesday, which shows the company plans to pay the eye-popping sum to make the 2014 class-action suit disappear. SeaWorld refused to admit wrongdoing in the agreement, and the whole thing still needs approval in the courts.

SeaWorld had also been under federal investigation for similar fraud allegations, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined the company $4 million and its former CEO James Atchison $1 million in 2018.

SeaWorld Entertainment is incorporated in Delaware for tax purposes, but does business from its Orlando headquarters. The company operates a dozen parks, and has started shifting toward more animal-free attractions like thrill rides. SeaWorld also recently announced it would cease its "dolphin surfing" shows.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  2. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  3. Expect ticket price increases at Disney World, along with a possible overhaul of FastPass+ Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Winter Park's La Hacienda expands into building next door, adds full restaurant and liquor bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation