Mary Poppins gets reimagined at Orlando Public Library for 'Black Mary' art show

Mother-daughter dream team Kanika and Renata Sago createdto showcase “the optimism and internal power that people – no matter how dire their circumstances – possess in navigating life’s obstacles,” says Renata Sago. (Her name will be familiar to NPR junkies from her time on “Marketplace” and before that, as a reporter at WMFE.) The exhibit of 25 photos taken in Chicago, Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles applies #blackgirlmagic to, of all characters, Mary Poppins – reconceiving Disney’s prim British nanny as a joyful and powerful modern Black woman. The show hangs at the Orlando Public Library for the month of February, and Wednesday is your chance to meet and talk to Team Sago about the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ideas behind the project.6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Orlando Public Library, 100 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info/about/art-display | free

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press