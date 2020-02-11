The Gist

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Mary Poppins gets reimagined at Orlando Public Library for 'Black Mary' art show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KANIKA SAGO
  • Photo by Kanika Sago
Mother-daughter dream team Kanika and Renata Sago created Black Mary to showcase “the optimism and internal power that people – no matter how dire their circumstances – possess in navigating life’s obstacles,” says Renata Sago. (Her name will be familiar to NPR junkies from her time on “Marketplace” and before that, as a reporter at WMFE.) The exhibit of 25 photos taken in Chicago, Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles applies #blackgirlmagic to, of all characters, Mary Poppins – reconceiving Disney’s prim British nanny as a joyful and powerful modern Black woman. The show hangs at the Orlando Public Library for the month of February, and Wednesday is your chance to meet and talk to Team Sago about the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ideas behind the project.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Orlando Public Library, 100 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info/about/art-display | free

